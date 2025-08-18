Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update August 18: Maira Questions Why Abhira Can’t Marry Armaan Again

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (August 18) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the focus beautifully shifts to the blossoming bond between Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Maira. As the night settles in, Maira snuggles beside Abhira before going to sleep. With childlike innocence, she curiously asks Abhira why she cannot marry Armaan (Rohit Purohit) again.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI AUGUST 18 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

For a moment, Abhira is taken aback, but with gentle firmness, she explains to her daughter that it isn't possible. She softly apologizes to Maira for the many adjustments she has to make in life, telling her that after marriage, sometimes situations change, and in their case, they would now have to move to Anshuman's house.

Maira, with her little spark of positivity, comforts her mother by saying that it's completely fine because she actually loves moving to new houses. Abhira, touched by her daughter's maturity at such a tender age, feels a mix of relief and guilt.

The next morning brings a delightful surprise for Abhira. She wakes up to the aroma of breakfast prepared lovingly by Maira. Seeing her daughter's effort fills her heart with immense joy. When Abhira praises her, Maira innocently reveals that Armaan was the one who taught her how to cook.

Curious yet emotional, Abhira asks her what else Armaan did for her in all these years. Maira's eyes light up as she begins narrating every detail-how Armaan used to pick her up from school, take her to birthday parties, and even tell her bedtime stories. Each word stirs emotions in Abhira, reminding her of the gap those years created and how beautifully Armaan filled the void in Maira's life.

ABHIRA GETS READY TO CELEBRATE DAHI HANDI AT PODDAR HOUSE FOR MAIRA

Meanwhile, Vidya reaches out to Abhira, inviting her to the Poddar house for the Dahi Handi celebrations. Abhira, however, firmly declines the invitation, saying that while she will send Maira, she herself will not be coming. Vidya, with concern in her voice, tries to persuade Abhira to think about Maira's happiness and perhaps consider patching things up with Armaan for her daughter's sake.

But Abhira, unwilling to be pushed into a decision, curtly ends the call. Unbeknownst to both, Armaan overhears Vidya's conversation. With quiet strength, he intervenes, telling his mother not to pressure Abhira by using Maira's name. He reminds Vidya that Abhira and Maira have finally reunited after seven long years, and they deserve their own time together without external pressure. His words leave Vidya thoughtful.

On the other hand, Maira is brimming with excitement. Along with Anshuman, she begins preparing for the Dahi Handi celebrations at home. While arranging things, she innocently tells Anshuman that she wants to celebrate here because her only wish is to see her mamma truly happy. Abhira, overhearing her daughter's heartfelt words, feels deeply moved, and her eyes well up with tears. She realises how much Maira values her happiness and how she deserves joyful moments with her family.

Gathering her emotions, Abhira decides to set aside her reservations for Maira's sake. Together, she, Maira, and Anshuman get dressed in festive attire and head towards the Poddar house to celebrate Dahi Handi. The sight of the three arriving together stirs curiosity and anticipation in the Poddar family, setting the stage for heartfelt moments and new turns in the story.