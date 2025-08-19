Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update August 19: Abhira Forgives Armaan For His Past Mistakes - Here’s WHY

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (August 19) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Dahi Handi celebrations begin on a joyful note with the ladies of the family putting up a lively dance performance. The cheerful atmosphere sets the tone for the festival as everyone enjoys the vibrant mood.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI AUGUST 19 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

After the dance, Maira thoughtfully served juice to all the family members. Her sweet gesture makes everyone happy, and the family showers her with love. Observing this, Sanjay compliments Kajal, saying that Maira's good manners are a reflection of how well Armaan (Rohit Purohit) has raised her. Hearing this, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) feels a sense of pride and happiness.

Later, little Maira offers juice to Abhira, but instead of keeping it all, Abhira gently says she wants to share it with her. At that moment, Maira innocently suggests that she should share it with Armaan. This prompts Abhira to go in search of him, and along the way, she pauses to notice their shared room, her heart stirring with unspoken emotions.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Manisha has invited her friend's son to the celebrations. The young man tries to ask Kiara out on a date, but she refuses straightaway. Manisha steps in, encouraging the boy and even suggesting that she will accompany him, but Kiara remains firm in her decision and walks away. Witnessing this, Abhir approaches Kiara and questions her choice. He challenges her, asking why, if she has truly moved on, she isn't ready to give another person a chance. Kiara, however, brushes him off and avoids the discussion.

ABHIRA AND ARMAAN CELEBRATE DAHI HANDI TOGETHER

Abhira encounters Armaan outside the room and curiously asks why he isn't sleeping inside. Armaan responds simply yet meaningfully, "Because it's our room, not just mine." His words leave Abhira thoughtful. She tries to open up and talk to him further, but before the conversation can deepen, Maira arrives and takes them both to the Dahi Handi event.

The celebration reaches its peak as Krish and Anshuman eagerly compete to break the matki. Both give it their best but fall short, literally, as they slip and tumble down. The spotlight then shifts to Armaan and Abhira, who climb together. At the top, emotions overflow as Abhira tells Armaan that she forgives him for his past mistakes. She makes it clear that her decision comes from her desire to give Maira a happy childhood filled with love and togetherness.

Armaan is overwhelmed by her words, his face lighting up with relief and joy. In a symbolic and heartwarming moment, Armaan and Abhira break the matki together. Down below, little Maira beams with happiness seeing her parents united. While the family celebrates this moment of love and reconciliation, Tanya silently feels a pang of sadness for Anshuman, whose heart is left heavy.