Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update August 20: Abhira Dreams Of Life With Armaan; Will They REUNITE?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (August 20) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the entire family gathers to celebrate Janmashtami with devotion and joy. The house glows with festive lights, flowers, and the sweet sound of bhajans, creating an atmosphere of celebration.

As the pooja begins, everyone joins in chanting prayers with folded hands. During the rituals, little Maira innocently requests her parents, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), to perform the aarti together. For a moment, silence falls.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI AUGUST 20 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

Both Armaan and Abhira feel the weight of their strained relationship and exchange awkward glances. Yet, for their daughter's happiness, they put aside their discomfort and step forward. Side by side, they perform the aarti, hands trembling, hearts heavy, but with Maira's radiant smile lighting the moment.

As the pooja concludes, Dadi Sa notices a glow of calmness on Abhira's face and curiously asks her the reason. Abhira, with quiet composure, replies that she has decided to forgive Armaan. These words, overheard by Vidya, stir hope in her heart. Without delay, she approaches Armaan, urging him to take this as a chance to rebuild his bond with Abhira.

However, Armaan's face reflects deep sorrow as he explains that Abhira's forgiveness is only for Maira's sake. "My mistakes run too deep, Maa. Some wounds cannot be healed," he confesses, leaving Vidya heartbroken by her son's despair.

ABHIR GIVES ABHIRA HER WEDDING DRESS

That night, destiny plays its cruel trick. Both Abhira and Armaan, in different rooms, dream of a perfect life-sharing laughter, love, and togetherness with Maira. For fleeting moments, they taste the happiness of a family they secretly long for. But the illusion fades cruelly as they wake, returning to the reality of separation. Armaan steels himself, reminding his heart that Abhira now belongs to Anshuman, and there is no space for dreams.

Meanwhile, Abhir gifts Abhira her wedding dress, a symbol of the new life awaiting her. But instead of excitement, the sight overwhelms her with fear and hesitation. Abhir notices her unease and gently asks if she still carries doubts about marrying Anshuman. Abhira remains silent, torn by emotions.

Elsewhere, Armaan vents his inner turmoil with violent anger, striking a hammer repeatedly. Vidya rushes to him, holding his hands, urging him not to give up on love. She insists he must give himself one last chance to win Abhira back. The episode ends on an emotional note - Abhira caught between confusion and fear, and Armaan trapped between reality and unspoken love.