Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update August 22: Armaan Sees Abhira Hugging Anshuman, Misunderstands Again

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (August 22) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anshuman tries to make Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) realize the reality of her feelings. He reminds her that she and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) are bound together by destiny, that no matter what misunderstandings have come between them, they are soulmates who cannot be separated.

He makes her see that Armaan's guilt is genuine, and his heart still belongs only to her. Abhira silently absorbs his words, her emotions conflicted, her heart heavy with memories of love and betrayal.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI AUGUST 22 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

In the courtroom, the judge turns towards Dadi Sa and states that the time granted for the marriage has already passed. He explains that now Abhira will have to take another date if she wishes to proceed with the marriage in the future. Meanwhile, Armaan is racing against time to reach the court.

His mind is filled with desperation, his eyes reflecting only the hope of stopping Abhira before it is too late. But when he finally arrives, destiny plays a cruel game. At that very moment, he sees Abhira hugging Anshuman. Misunderstanding the situation, Armaan believes that Abhira has accepted Anshuman and chosen to move on.

His world crumbles in an instant. Without waiting to know the truth, that the marriage has actually been cancelled, he quietly turns away and leaves, carrying the weight of heartbreak. He drives back to the Poddar house, broken and defeated.

At home, the Poddar family notices his disturbed state. His grief and anger overwhelm him, and he begins to lose control of himself. In his brokenness, he demands a knife, shocking everyone present. His behavior alarms the family, and Sanjay, along with Manoj, immediately intervenes, trying to restrain and calm him down before he harms himself. The atmosphere in the house becomes tense and full of fear.

DADU INFORMS ARMAAN THAT GEETANJALI IS MISSING

At the Goenka house, life carries a different rhythm. Abhir, in his innocent excitement, asks Maira to prepare a welcome card for Abhira and Anshuman. Maira eagerly runs to get her cards from the table, but in her hurry, she nearly topples a laptop. Kiara rushes forward to save it from falling.

The relief of saving it quickly turns into anger as she scolds Maira harshly for her carelessness. Abhir watches the scene closely and finds Kiara's reaction odd. He silently wonders why she is being so overprotective about a simple laptop, sensing that something is unusual.

Back at the Poddar house, Tanya and Kaveri return from the court. They break the news to the family that Abhira and Anshuman's marriage has been cancelled. The revelation leaves everyone stunned, but in the middle of their shock, they realize that Armaan is missing from the house as he has gone in search of Geetanjali, as Dadu had informed them earlier that she was missing.

Meanwhile, Geetanjali, in a fragile and distressed condition, reaches the Goenka house. Her appearance startles Maira. She looks exhausted, frail, and shaken. Little Maira is the first to notice her. Seeing Geetanjali in such a disturbing state frightens her, and she stands frozen in shock, unable to comprehend what has happened.