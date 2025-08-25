Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update August 25: Abhira In SHOCK As Doctor Declares Anshuman Is DEAD

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (August 25) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, at the café, a doctor revealed the shocking news about to Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) that Anshuman is no more. The words left her numb, and for a moment, she refused to believe them. Her mind rejected the reality, and she immediately dismissed him as a fake doctor spreading lies.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI AUGUST 25WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

In desperation, she insisted on taking him to the city hospital to confirm the truth, holding on to every ounce of hope that Anshuman was alive. While Abhira battled her fears, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) visited the special place filled with memories of Abhira. The surroundings reminded him of her presence, and he found himself missing her deeply. Despite everything happening around him, his heart pulled him toward her.

At the hospital, Abhira was restless and panicked. She clung to the belief that Anshuman would recover, refusing to let go of hope. In her fragile state, she envisioned Anshuman's soul appearing before her. He seemed calm and grateful, silently expressing his thanks for her companionship during his final days and wishing her a life filled with happiness.

Abhira's heart broke further when the doctor officially confirmed that Anshuman had passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest. The reality felt unbearable. In denial, she spoke to Anshuman's lifeless body, insisting that he could not leave so soon, that his journey was incomplete and his dreams unfulfilled.

ABHIRA INFORMS FAMILY ABOUT ANSHUMAN'S DEATH; ARMAAN REACHES HOSPITAL

Overwhelmed with grief, Abhira picked up Anshuman's phone and called Dadi Sa. The family was shaken when they heard the devastating news. Kaveri was unable to process the shock, while Tanya, unaware of what had happened, walked in with a glass of water for her. Only when Manisha revealed the truth about Anshuman's death did Tanya break down, unable to handle the grief that engulfed the family.

Back at the hospital, the inspector arrived to question Abhira about the sudden death. She, however, was in no state to respond. At that moment, Armaan reached the hospital. His presence brought a sense of protection as he stopped the inspector, urging him to wait and not trouble Abhira further. Abhira, devastated and vulnerable, clung to Armaan and cried in his arms, her sorrow pouring out uncontrollably.

Meanwhile, in Mount Abu, Geetanjali waited impatiently for Armaan, eager to start her married life. Dadu, however, tried to make her understand the futility of forcing Armaan into a relationship when his heart was elsewhere. Geetanjali, caught between her desires and reality, struggled with the situation, unaware of the storm unfolding at the hospital.

The day ended with Abhira consumed by grief, Armaan silently standing by her side, and the family shattered by the loss of Anshuman - while fate seemed to slowly intertwine Abhira and Armaan's lives even more strongly.