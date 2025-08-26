Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update August 26: Abhira In Jail For Anshuman’s Death; What Will Armaan Do?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (August 26) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) returned to the Goenka house with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) beside her. The atmosphere was heavy with grief, and every corner of the house echoed with silence.

Maira, filled with innocent curiosity, questioned Abhira about Anshuman's absence, unable to grasp the finality of death. She ran outside in search of him, looking around as if he might be hiding, unaware of the harsh reality. Eventually, she was comforted and reminded of her role in supporting Abhira during this painful time. In a moment of pure emotion, Abhira and Maira embraced each other, holding on tightly as if finding solace in one another.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI AUGUST 26 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

At the Poddar house, sorrow hung like a dark cloud. Dadi Sa locked herself in her room, lost in her memories of Anshuman, who had been like a son to her. She refused to meet anyone, choosing instead to grieve alone. Vidya asked the family members to allow Kaveri her space, understanding the depth of her pain.

The following day, the family gathered for Anshuman's last rituals. The house filled with the sounds of prayers and the fragrance of incense as everyone sat together in mourning. Abhira sat quietly, consumed by grief, still unable to accept the reality of Anshuman's death.

The stillness was suddenly broken when Tanya arrived. Overcome with anger and resentment, she held Abhira responsible for her brother's death, accusing her of causing him heartbreak and despair. The situation worsened when Krish too turned against Abhira, intensifying the accusations.

TANYA AND KRISH ACCUSE ABHIRA OF ANSHUMAN'S DEATH

The family was still reeling from the confrontation when the police entered the Poddar house. They revealed CCTV evidence suggesting Abhira had mixed something in Anshuman's coffee, allegedly leading to his cardiac arrest. Shock and disbelief spread through the family. Despite resistance from Armaan, the police produced a warrant and proceeded with Abhira's arrest.

As she was taken away, Abhira's thoughts remained with Maira, and she left with a heavy heart. The family stood helplessly, watching her being escorted into the police van.

At the Poddar house, Kaveri pleaded with Armaan to intervene and find a way to save Abhira. Meanwhile, Krish, blinded by anger, warned Manoj and Sanjay not to get involved in the matter, reminding them of their positions within the Poddar firm. Fear and tension grew within the household as divisions deepened.

The day took a shocking turn when Geetanjali arrived at the Poddar house in a striking red saree. Her sudden appearance left everyone stunned, and Vidya was devastated to learn the truth of her connection with Armaan. The revelation of their marriage shattered the family, leaving the future uncertain and Abhira's fate hanging by a thread.