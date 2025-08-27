Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update August 27: Armaan Set To Fight Abhira’s Case, Ruining Krish’s Plan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (August 27) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) was taken to the police station, where the inspector began questioning her relentlessly about the case. Despite her attempts to explain, suspicion overshadowed her words.

Soon after, she was pushed into a jail cell, the heavy iron door closing behind her with a thud. Alone in the dimly lit lock-up, she broke down, clutching the bars and crying out, desperate to be released so she could reach her daughter.

At the Poddar house, Maira grew curious about Abhira's sudden absence and questioned Armaan. Armaan covered up the truth by fabricating a story, saying that Abhira had gone to attend a law seminar and would not be answering calls as she was about to board a flight. Maira, though unconvinced, did not press further. Her doubts remained intact, but she chose to silently nod in agreement, unwilling to hurt Armaan's sentiments at that moment.

Meanwhile, Krish was determined to ensure Abhira had no chance of defending herself. He made calls to the city's top lawyers, instructing them one by one not to take up her case. His intentions were clear-he wanted Abhira to remain in jail without any legal support.

Back in the police station, Abhira composed herself and informed the inspector that she was a lawyer and would fight her own case. As she was about to sign the papers, Armaan entered and took charge, declaring himself as her lawyer. His presence shifted the atmosphere, creating a new ray of hope for Abhira.

VIDYA CONFRONTS GEETANJALI FOR TRAPPING ARMAAN

Later, inside the jail, Armaan sat with Abhira and asked her to recount the events surrounding Anshuman's death. With great difficulty, she revealed the truth-that Anshuman had broken off their marriage because he realized she loved Armaan. On the day of his death, Abhira had gone to the temple to pray for a long life with Armaan, but her world was shattered when she saw him marrying Geetanjali.

This revelation left Armaan shaken, struggling to process what he had just heard. Despite the turmoil within him, he resolved that he would do everything in his power to get Abhira out of jail. At the Poddar house, tensions flared as Vidya confronted Geetanjali for trapping Armaan into the marriage.

Geetanjali tried to defend herself, but before matters spiraled out of control, Dadi Sa intervened. She silenced the arguments, urging everyone to think about Maira and Abhira instead of fighting among themselves. The atmosphere grew heavy with unspoken questions and unresolved conflicts, as the family braced itself for the storm ahead.