Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update Aug 29: Abhira In Jail, Manisha Asks Geetu To Stay Away From Maira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (August 29) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) feels the weight of hiding the truth about Abhira from Maira (Samridhii Shukla). To avoid any questions from her, he requests Vidya and Dadi Sa to keep the little girl occupied.

Both women agree and quickly come up with an idea. They ask Maira to bring her books, suggesting a playful race to see who can cover them first. Maira, excited by the challenge, happily joins in. What begins as a small task soon turns into a cheerful moment, with laughter filling the room.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI AUGUST 29 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

Armaan, Vidya, Kaveri, and Maira share some light-hearted fun, even breaking into a little dance as the mood lifts. Watching Maira smile and enjoy herself so freely brings tears to Armaan's eyes. For a brief moment, he feels peace seeing his daughter's innocence untouched by the storm surrounding their lives.

Meanwhile, Geetanjali watches the scene from a distance. A part of her longs to go to Maira and hold her close, but before she can take a step forward, Manisha intervenes. Calm yet firm, she tells Geetanjali to let Maira enjoy her time with her father.

She suggests that Geetanjali help in the kitchen instead, indirectly reminding her of her place in the house. In a subtle but sharp tone, Manisha warns her to stay away from Maira and not to reveal anything about Abhira. The words leave Geetanjali troubled, but she remains silent.

ARMAAN GIFTS MAIRA LAWYER COSTUME PREPARED BY ABHIRA

Later that evening, Armaan brings a surprise for Maira - a tiny lawyer's costume that Abhira had lovingly prepared for her. Along with it, Abhira had stitched little cat badges on the shirt, fulfilling a special request from her daughter. When Maira sees the costume, her face lights up with excitement.

She twirls around in joy, hugging the outfit tightly. Armaan, on the other hand, finds his emotions rising again. Holding the costume, he silently acknowledges Abhira's love and care for their daughter. Even though she is away, her presence is felt in every detail she created for Maira.

The next morning arrives with new enthusiasm. Maira wakes up early and gets ready in her lawyer's attire. When she steps out, she looks like a miniature version of Abhira - confident, radiant, and full of energy. Vidya and Kaveri are moved by the sight and bless her wholeheartedly, wishing her luck for the day ahead. Armaan holds her hand with pride, his heart swelling as he prepares to take her to school. Together, father and daughter step out, leaving the family with a bittersweet reminder of the bond that ties them all.