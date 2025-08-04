Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update August 4: Abhira’s Master Plan To Win Maira’s Trust But Geetanjali…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (August 4) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) warmly thanks her colleague friend Abhishek for helping her by pretending to be a thief at the cafe, a clever plan that ultimately helped bridge the gap between her and Maira.

Abhishek, smiling, says he was more than happy to help in reuniting them. Anshuman happens to witness the moment and is pleasantly surprised. He praises Abhira for her smart thinking and praises the creative idea.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI AUGUST 4 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

Later, when Maira returns home, both Dadi Sa and Vidya are visibly relieved and happy to see her. Abhira shares with them that it was Armaan (Rohit Purohit) who convinced Maira to come back, though she admits that winning Maira's trust won't be easy. She explains that she will have to be patient and earn her way into Maira's heart again, this time, as a friend.

The next morning, Abhira lovingly prepares Upma for breakfast, but Maira isn't thrilled. She makes faces at the dish, reminding Abhira of how Armaan also disliked Upma. Maira, still moody, insists she'll only eat it if she gets ice cream first. She adds that her "papa" never stopped her from eating chocolates or golgappas, and he always got her whatever she wanted, even ice cream in the morning.

Vidya and Kaveri gently step in and advise Abhira to let Maira eat what she wants for now. They explain that forcing her could push her away again and make her emotionally fragile. Abhira, concerned, opens up to Kaveri about how Armaan, who once was a very dominating father when Pookie was small, now seems to have changed completely, giving Maira full freedom and fulfilling all her wishes.

MAIRA IS STILL IN TOUCH WITH GEETANJALI SECRETLY - HERE'S HOW

Meanwhile, a secret exchange continues in the background. Maira is still in touch with Geetanjali through a hidden phone tucked away inside a big teddy bear-something Geetanjali had secretly given her. The two exchange messages, and Geetanjali remains hopeful that Maira will one day return to her.

Just then, Abhira receives a call from the court regarding a hearing, leaving her worried and confused. Before rushing out, she quickly briefs Anshuman about how to take care of Maira in her absence, what to say, what not to say, and how to handle her moods and preferences. She entrusts Maira's care to him, making sure everything is clear, even as she leaves with concern still in her eyes.