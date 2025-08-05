Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update August 5: Armaan Wins Case, Gets Poddar House Back; Abhira Grateful

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (August 5) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the courtroom buzzed with anticipation as Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), Kaveri, Vidya, and the rest of the family sat anxiously waiting for the hearing to begin. Krish stood apart, visibly tense but composed, preparing to represent Sanjay Bansal in his absence. He informed the court of Sanjay's unavailability and stated his intention to argue on his behalf.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI AUGUST 5 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

Just then, a sudden movement at the door caught everyone's attention. Armaan (Rohit Puorhit) entered the courtroom, dressed formally as a lawyer. His unexpected presence left everyone stunned. The family members were taken aback to see this new side of him - composed, confident, and clearly prepared.

Armaan wasted no time in initiating the proceedings. He systematically laid out the case, calling Sanjay Bansal to the witness box. Sanjay narrated the sequence of events that led to Krish taking over the Poddar house, presenting his version of the truth. Armaan listened intently and proceeded to present counterarguments and supporting evidence with clarity and precision.

As the case progressed, the courtroom witnessed a powerful display of legal knowledge and emotional conviction from Armaan. His efforts left a strong impression on both the judge and the family. The hearing concluded with the court ruling in favor of Dadi Sa. The judge declared the Poddar house rightfully belonged to her. With a sense of victory and overwhelming relief, Kaveri and Krish signed the necessary documents, officially transferring the ownership.

ABHIRA THANKS ARMAAN FOR HELPING DADI SA & VIDYA

After the case, Kaveri and Vidya approached Armaan to express their heartfelt gratitude. It was a moment filled with emotion - years of longing and unfulfilled hopes had finally found closure. Armaan, overcome with emotion himself, knelt down, seeking forgiveness for past mistakes. The warmth and understanding in their response signaled a turning point in their relationship.

Abhira later thanked Armaan for everything he had done - not just for the legal battle, but for standing by the family when it mattered the most. Armaan acknowledged her constant support and care for Vidya and Kaveri during his absence.

Elsewhere, back at the Poddar house, Maira was in a lighter mood. She playfully asked Anshuman to make her a cup of hot chocolate, requesting extra chocolate and asking him to keep it a secret. While she waited, she received a voice note from Geetanjali. Along with it came a photo of a familiar sandwich stall - a place filled with memories from their past. Geetanjali's message carried warmth and nostalgia, reminding Maira of their bond.