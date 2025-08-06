Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update August 6: Vidya Sees AbhiMaan With Maira; Wishes For Their Reunion

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (August 6) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the emotional and dramatic arcs of the Poddar family continue to unfold with multiple turning points across relationships and loyalties. The episode begins with Anshuman lovingly preparing hot chocolate for Maira. However, just as he offers it to her, Maira receives a voice note from Geetanjali.

Upon hearing the message, Maira abruptly refuses the drink, informing Anshuman that Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) has instructed her not to consume sugar in the morning. Anshuman is taken aback, but doesn't argue.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI AUGUST 6 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

Meanwhile, Vidya, Kaveri, and Abhira are seen packing their belongings, ready to return to the Poddar house. A sense of hope and new beginnings is felt as the women come together, united and prepared to face what lies ahead.

At the court, Geetanjali is surprised to find Armaan (Rohit Purohit) taking on the role of a lawyer. She expresses her astonishment, remarking that she never knew he practiced law. Armaan clarifies that this is a one-time effort, undertaken solely for the sake of his family. He firmly states that he doesn't plan to return to practicing law again, hinting that this act was driven purely by duty and love.

Later, Armaan visits Maira, who is visibly thrilled to see him. Their interaction hints at an evolving bond and an undercurrent of excitement and hope for Maira.

TANYA WALKS OUT OF MARRIAGE WITH KRISH

Back at the Poddar mansion, tensions escalate as Anshuman confronts Krish, determined to hold him accountable. Just as he's about to teach him a lesson, Tanya intervenes. With clarity and strength, she admits her mistake - that she saw the red flags in Krish but chose to ignore them.

She acknowledges her own responsibility and refuses to remain a silent sufferer. In a powerful moment, Anshuman declares that all business deals with Krish are cancelled. Taking it a step further, he announces that Tanya's marriage to Krish is over. Tanya, too, declares that she is not a helpless woman who will sit and cry in a corner. With grace and strength, she walks out of the Poddar house, choosing self-respect over compromise.

The episode ends on a hopeful note as Vidya, observing Abhira, Armaan, and Maira packing and working together, silently wishes for Abhira and Armaan to reunite - a desire stemming from love, healing, and the hope for the family to be whole once more.