Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update August 8: AbhiMaan Pics Trigger Geetanjali; Will She Turn Negative?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (August 8) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) takes little Maira to the Goenka house, hoping to make her feel at home. To brighten her mood, Abhir surprises Maira with a sweet and playful song that brings a smile to her face.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI AUGUST 8 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

Later, as they unwind, Maira innocently insists that Abhira, whom she adorably continues to call her "cute aunty," join her in watching cartoons. Abhira obliges, but notices that Maira is sitting too close to the television screen. Concerned, she gently advises her to sit a little farther to avoid straining her eyes.

Maira casually responds that her father never says no to anything she asks for-a statement that silently hits Abhira hard, as she realizes how much Maira misses her father's presence and the ease he brought to her life.

Meanwhile, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) shows Geetanjali the guest room at the Poddar house, stating that he will be working from the study. However, Geetanjali, while walking through the house, stumbles upon Armaan and Abhira's bedroom. She quietly observes the room and notices their photographs together, triggering mixed emotions within her.

Back at the Goenka house, during a light moment, Maira watches a cartoon featuring a fancy roofless car. Her eyes light up with excitement as she tells Abhira that she wishes to sit in such a car someday. Abhira smiles but feels a deep sense of helplessness, realizing that she may not be able to fulfill all of Maira's innocent wishes, no matter how small.

ABHIRA MAKES BREAKFAST; MAIRA GETS UNWELL DUE TO AN ALLERGY

The next morning at the Poddar house, Dadi Sa returns, now as Kaveri Poddar, reestablishing her presence in the family. The entire household gathers at the breakfast table to welcome her back, marking a new chapter in the family dynamics. Simultaneously at the Goenka house, Abhira lovingly prepares a nutritious breakfast for Maira.

Maira happily eats it and initially likes the taste. However, shortly after, she begins to struggle with her breathing. Panic sets in as Abhira realizes that Maira is having an allergic reaction-something she was unaware of. She immediately calls Armaan for help.

Without wasting a moment, Armaan rushes to the scene with an anti-allergic injection. Seeing Maira in such distress deeply shakes Abhira, who is overwhelmed with guilt and fear. Thankfully, after the injection, Maira's condition stabilizes, but the incident leaves Abhira emotionally rattled, highlighting the emotional weight of caring for a child she desperately wants to protect and make happy.