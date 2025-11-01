Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update November 1: Family Blasts Armaan-Abhira After Private Video Leak

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Tonight's (November 1) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens with Dadi Sa asking Krish to play a video on the television - only for the entire family to be left stunned by what they see. The video, which appears to show Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) in a compromising situation, sends shockwaves through the house.

Vidya and Manoj are the first to react, questioning how such irresponsible behavior could happen within their family. Even Krish joins in, blaming Abhira and Armaan for being immature and careless.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI NOVEMBER 1 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when Armaan decides to make a point about the power and danger of artificial intelligence. He creates a set of AI-generated images that show the entire Poddar family vacationing in Paris. The family is left speechless as they realize how convincingly fake visuals can blur the line between reality and fabrication. Armaan uses this moment to highlight how technology can easily be misused to manipulate truth and perception.

Despite this, emotions run high. Abhira, deeply hurt by the accusations, lashes out at Krish, stating that all she and Armaan shared was a simple hug. She argues that if someone recorded it and turned it into an AI-generated video, it's not their fault - it's the fault of those spreading lies and invading privacy. Overwhelmed, Abhira runs out of the house in tears, with Armaan rushing behind her to comfort her.

KRISH REMAINS UNCONVINCED; ACCUSES ARMAAN AND ABHIRA

Meanwhile, Krish remains unconvinced. He confronts Kaveri, accusing Abhira and Armaan of using AI as an excuse to hide their "real behavior." His harsh words cross a line, prompting Kaveri to slap him. She sternly reminds him that he is still young and should not speak ill of his elders without understanding the full truth. The tension in the Poddar household reaches a boiling point as loyalties are tested and misunderstandings deepen.

In another powerful moment, Abhira and Armaan head to the police station to lodge a formal complaint about the fake video. The inspector assures them that the matter will be investigated and that the cyber cell will be involved to trace the source. The couple's determination to fight back reflects a larger issue - the growing threat of AI misuse in the digital age and the importance of awareness around such technology-driven manipulation.

Back at home, the family continues to face backlash from society as they receive a barrage of messages and calls questioning their character. Despite their efforts to clarify that the video was AI-generated, people refuse to believe them easily. The incident leaves the entire family shaken, serving as a reminder of how easily misinformation can spread and destroy reputations in seconds.