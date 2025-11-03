Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update November 3: Armaan-Abhira Face Abusive Remarks - Check REASON

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (November 3) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, emotions ran high as the family found themselves in yet another testing situation - but also ended the day with a heartwarming family moment. The episode beautifully balanced tension, emotions, and warmth, highlighting the growing bond between Armaan (Rohit Purohit), Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), and little Maira.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI NOVEMBER 3 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

The episode opened on a shocking note when the family members discovered abusive remarks and offensive slogans written about Armaan and Abhira on the gates and walls of their house. Everyone was visibly disturbed to see such hate-filled graffiti targeting their family. Without wasting any time, they quickly gathered clothes, brooms, and buckets of water to clean the walls before Maira arrived. The scene portrayed the family's collective effort to protect the little girl's innocence and shield her from unnecessary trauma.

Soon after, Maira arrived with Armaan and Abhira. The tension rose when Abhira noticed the hateful words still partially visible on the walls. In a quick moment of presence of mind, she asked Maira to close her eyes, turning the serious situation into a fun activity. Abhira told her they would play a guessing game, where Maira had to walk toward the house with her eyes closed and guess what objects were placed along the way.

The young girl found the game exciting, laughing happily, while Armaan and Abhira exchanged worried glances, relieved that the situation was handled tactfully.

Meanwhile, in another track, Tanya was seen discussing an investment opportunity with her manager. However, without realizing the connection, she unknowingly invested in the very social media platform run by the boys who had earlier created and circulated the AI-generated video of Armaan and Abhira. This twist added a fresh layer of intrigue to the storyline, hinting at future complications for the family.

DADI SA PLANS GOLGAPPA PARTY TO LIGHTEN UP EVERYONE'S MOOD

To lighten the atmosphere after the tension-filled morning, Kaveri planned a fun-filled golgappa party for everyone. She set up colorful stalls inside the house, creating a lively, festive mood. Maira was overjoyed to see the preparations, while Abhira observed how everyone seemed distracted, constantly checking their phones. Taking charge once again, Abhira urged everyone to switch off their devices for the day and simply enjoy being together as a family.

The message of disconnecting from the digital world to reconnect with loved ones resonated strongly, reflecting a relatable modern-day theme. The family agreed, and soon Kaveri divided everyone into teams to make puris for the competition. The playful banter, laughter, and teamwork that followed brought back the warmth that had been missing due to the recent turmoil.

The golgappa competition turned out to be a delightful segment filled with smiles, joy, and togetherness. Seeing Maira's happiness, Abhira felt relieved and content, her face lighting up with peace after a long day of stress.