Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update October 1: Vidya-Kajal’s BIG Clash Over Armaan-Abhira’s Relationship

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (October 1) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the drama quotient in the resort and Poddar house is set to rise as shocking revelations and emotional confrontations take center stage. Viewers will witness a mix of suspense, light-hearted moments, and deep-rooted family disagreements, making the upcoming episodes a roller-coaster of emotions.

The episode begins with a chilling turn when Kaveri decides to scare the resort manager, who has been behind the rumors of a ghost haunting the property. Under pressure, the manager finally breaks down and confesses that he was the one spreading fake stories to the guests. Unknown to him, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) cleverly records the entire confession on his phone.

However, the situation quickly escalates when the manager realizes that the so-called ghost is none other than Kaveri herself and spots Armaan holding the phone. Shocked and furious, the manager tries to escape, but Armaan manages to stop him.

In the scuffle, Armaan's phone slips from his hands, and before he can retrieve it, the manager smashes it under his foot, destroying the crucial evidence. With a smirk of arrogance, the manager throws down a challenge, warning Armaan and Kaveri to watch out for him at the upcoming food festival.

Meanwhile, at the Poddar house, emotions run softer but remain significant. Kaajal is overjoyed when she sees Kiara return after a while and immediately asks where she has been. However, before Kiara can respond, Tanya steps in and diverts the conversation, insisting that Kiara needs rest and that they can talk later. This small yet telling moment hints at underlying secrets waiting to surface.

Back at the resort, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) immerses herself in preparations for the food festival, determined to make the event a success. She confidently assigns responsibilities to Maira and Kaveri, making sure everything is in place. When Armaan offers his help, Abhira surprises him by politely refusing, reminding him that he is her guest and should not get involved in the workload.

Armaan, however, feels hurt by her formality and urges her to stop treating him like a mere visitor. He asks her to allow him to be her friend, marking a turning point in their dynamic and opening the possibility of a deeper bond.

BIG CLASH BETWEEN VIDYA AND KAAJAL OVER ARMAAN AND ABHIRA

On the other hand, the atmosphere at the Poddar house grows increasingly tense. Kaajal and Vidya find themselves at odds over Armaan's future. Kaajal openly supports Armaan and Abhira's bond, passionately calling them a "match made in heaven." She believes their connection goes beyond superficial arrangements and insists they are destined to be together.

Vidya, however, strongly disagrees and reminds everyone that Armaan is already married to Geetanjali. In her eyes, Geetanjali remains the rightful partner, and no amount of emotional arguments can change the reality of their official marital status.

As preparations for the food festival continue, the stage is set for new confrontations, shifting alliances, and hidden emotions to come to light. Between the resort drama with the cunning manager, Abhira and Armaan's evolving relationship, and the Poddar family's internal disputes, viewers can expect an engaging storyline filled with suspense, love, and family politics.

Precap: Geetanjali, on the other hand, spirals into insecurity. She blames Abhira for creating distance between her and Armaan, going so far as to demand that Abhira take responsibility for uniting them. When she presses Abhira for a promise, the latter is struck silent, her shock clear as day.