Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 29: Geetanjali Sees Armaan-Abhira In A Bathtub Together

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Star Plus' long-running and much-loved show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping blend of emotions, family conflicts, and unexpected twists. The recent episode was no different, as it combined intense family drama with a mysterious ghostly subplot, making for a power-packed watch.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 29 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

Tonight's (September 29) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began with an awkward yet surprising moment when Geetanjali happened to see Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) together in the bathtub. Shocked by the sight, Abhira quickly noticed Geetanjali watching and walked away, setting an uneasy tone for what was to follow. This incident hinted at deeper undercurrents within the family that are bound to surface in the coming episodes.

Meanwhile, Manoj and Manisha made their way to the Goenka house with the intention of taking Kiara back with them. However, their plan faced resistance as Kiara refused to leave. At this point, Abhir stepped in, revealing that Kiara was experiencing a relapse and had once again fallen into the dangerous grip of drugs.

His words were both painful and heartfelt, as he tried to explain to Manoj and Manisha that Kiara needed their support and encouragement, not criticism and blame. But things took a bitter turn when Manisha, instead of showing understanding, scolded Kiara for her choices. This upset Abhir deeply, and he lashed out at them, claiming that it was precisely this unsympathetic behavior that was pushing Kiara further away from her family.

He pleaded for them to stand by her side during her vulnerable phase. Unfortunately, his words fell on deaf ears. Manisha dismissed Abhir's involvement and sternly told him to stay out of the matter. Ultimately, despite Kiara's reluctance, Manoj and Manisha took her away, leaving Abhir helpless and distraught.

ABHIRA, ARMAAN, DADI SA & MAIRA TEAM UP TO EXPOSE 'GHOST' TRUTH

The focus then shifted to the resort, where a parallel track involving Armaan, Abhira, Kaveri, and Maira took center stage. The group was determined to uncover the truth behind the so-called "ghost" incidents that had been haunting the place. After carefully reviewing CCTV footage, suspicion fell on the former resort manager, who they believed had orchestrated the entire scare.

To clear their names from the food festival and prevent further humiliation, the group decided to confront the situation head-on. At the registration desk, they had a tense encounter with the very manager they suspected. Instead of being defensive, the manager laughed mockingly at them, intensifying their suspicions.

Kaveri, in an unexpected move, apologized for their earlier behavior, trying to play along. Abhira even went to the extent of kneeling down and apologizing as part of their elaborate plan to throw him off guard.

The highlight came towards the end, when Abhira and Maira joined forces to help Kaveri transform into a ghostly avatar. This clever disguise was aimed at turning the tables and exposing the manager's schemes in the same manner he had been deceiving everyone else.