Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update October 8: Maira Dreams Of Uniting Armaan And Abhira Again

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai storyline takes a heartwarming yet emotional turn in tonight's (October 8) episode after the grand Sharad Poornima celebrations. The Poddar family gathers together to enjoy a festive night filled with laughter, kheer, and family bonding. But amidst the joyous moments, Abhira makes an important announcement that sets the stage for the next emotional chapter in her life.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI OCTOBER 8 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

After dinner, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) informs Armaan (Rohit Purohit) that she has decided to pursue an advanced law course in Jaipur. She explains that the program will only take a few days, and in the meantime, he can spend quality time with their daughter, Maira. Armaan supports her decision, though a subtle hint of unspoken emotion lingers between them - a reminder of the distance that still exists despite their shared bond as parents.

Later that night, Abhir sweetly helps Abhira pack her bags for the trip. The scene is filled with warmth and familiarity, showing how much Abhir has grown into a responsible and supportive young boy. Before leaving, Abhira visits the Poddar family to seek their blessings. The family members shower her with affection and thoughtful gifts, wishing her success in her studies.

An emotional moment unfolds when Abhira hugs everyone goodbye. As she turns to Armaan, both hesitate - their eyes meet, emotions flicker, but neither steps forward. The silence between them says more than words ever could. Maira, watching from a distance, notices that her parents didn't hug each other.

MAIRA WANTS ARMAAN AND ABHIRA TO MARRY AGAIN

Later, in her innocent curiosity, Maira approaches Kaveri and Vidya to ask why her mom and dad didn't hug like everyone else. The elders try to divert her by saying that she's too young to understand such things. But Maira, with a child's pure heart, insists that she wants to see her mom and dad together and dreams of getting them married again. Her words leave Kaveri startled, who scolds her harshly and tells her to stay out of such matters. Hurt and angry, Maira storms off to her room, determined to find her own way to make things right.

Meanwhile, Abhir accompanies Abhira to Jaipur. On their journey, he expresses concern about her decision to stay in a hostel. He suggests that she should opt for a hotel or a rented place for better comfort and privacy. But Abhira, ever the practical and grounded woman, declines his suggestion, saying, "It's just for a few days. The hostel will be fine."

Once at the hostel, Abhira meets her roommate, who warmly welcomes her and explains the hostel rules. Though the environment is new, Abhira seems ready to take on this short but meaningful chapter in her life.