Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update October 15: Another Misunderstanding Between Armaan And Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Tonight's (October 15) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai unfolds with high-voltage emotions, strained relationships, and a test of trust that leaves both the Poddar family and the young couple Abhira-Armaan in turmoil.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI OCTOBER 15 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

At the Poddar house, the women celebrate Karva Chauth with all traditional rituals and devotion. The evening begins on a festive note as the ladies perform the pooja for their husbands, dressed in their finest attire, glowing under the moonlight of faith and love. However, the serenity doesn't last long. A heated argument breaks out between Kaajal and Vidya, shaking the peace of the household.

Kaajal, visibly angry, confronts Vidya and blames her for the recent misunderstandings between Madhav and the family. She reveals that Madhav did not call Vidya because she gave Abhira's rightful place to Geetanjali, a decision that deeply upset him. Vidya is stunned, realizing that Kaajal had overheard her private conversation with Madhav.

But Kaajal, determined and unapologetic, asserts that she is no longer the same silent Kaajal of the past - this time, she will stand up for herself and speak her truth.

Meanwhile, at the college, another storm brews between Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit). As part of a trust test, the two had exchanged their phones for the day - a symbolic gesture to prove their faith in each other. However, the situation spirals out of control. Abhira, though curious, resists the temptation to open Armaan's phone when she notices several notifications, including one from a person named Kiran. Choosing trust over suspicion, she sets the phone aside.

ANOTHER ISSUE BETWEEN ARMAAN AND ABHIRA

Armaan, however, fails the test. His restlessness gets the better of him, and he ends up unlocking Abhira's phone, only to discover that she has a profile on a dating app. Hurt and confused, Armaan misinterprets the situation, assuming the worst.

The two confront each other at the badminton court, where emotions explode. Armaan questions Abhira about the dating app, and she, shocked and furious, accuses him of breaking her trust. She reminds him that she did not open his phone even once, yet he failed to do the same for her. In anger and heartbreak, Abhira performs her Karva Chauth ritual by drinking water and eating an apple - breaking her fast while still upset.

Armaan, equally hurt, mentions that he saw her earlier with a sandwich and thought she hadn't kept the fast at all. Abhira, frustrated, points out that if he saw her eating, he should know what truly happened - leaving Armaan confused and guilty.

Later, the episode lightens up when Abhira's roommate, Aalia, is proposed to by her boyfriend. The romantic gesture brings a smile to Abhira's face and offers a momentary relief from her tension. During a late-night conversation, Aalia and another roommate talk to Abhira about relationships - how love and marriage are not about being flawless but about forgiving mistakes and prioritizing the person over the error.