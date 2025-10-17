Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update October 17: Armaan’s Cute Gesture For Abhira Brings Emotions & Fun

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Tonight's (October 17) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai beautifully blended love, humor, and family drama, leaving audiences smiling and emotional in equal measure. The episode revolved around Armaan's (Rohit Purohit) heartfelt efforts to cheer up Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) when she wasn't feeling well, and the touching family moments at the Poddar house that added emotional depth to the narrative.

The story began with Maira calling Armaan to inform him that Abhira wasn't feeling well and was craving her favorite comfort food - rajma chawal. Deeply concerned, Armaan immediately decided to cook the dish himself. Since hostel rooms didn't allow cooking, Armaan borrowed an induction stove from the hostel canteen and set it up secretly in his room.

His two roommates soon joined in, turning the room into a makeshift kitchen as the trio bonded over the mission to make Abhira's day better. Meanwhile, Abhira, unaware of Armaan's surprise, grew increasingly frustrated. She kept waiting for his call, wondering why he wasn't picking up, and her irritation showed just how much she missed his presence and care.

Back at the Poddar house, the episode shifted to a lighter and emotional track as Madhav returned home carrying gifts for Maira. The sweet bond between the two was heartwarming and showcased Madhav's caring nature. During dinner, Madhav made a big announcement - he had taken early retirement and wanted to spend more time with his family.

While his decision initially brought happiness, the mood soon turned tense when Kaajal and Vidya got into yet another argument, hinting at the underlying cracks within the household.

ARMAAAN DISGUISES AS A LADY TO ENTER ABHIRA'S ROOM

Returning to the hostel, Armaan's cooking adventure took an unexpected turn when the warden caught them using the induction stove in their room. The situation quickly escalated, but Armaan's roommates came to his rescue.

They spun an emotional story about how Armaan came from a poor background and had only recently gotten the chance to study at his age. Their innocent lie moved the warden, who decided not to suspend them, leaving everyone relieved.

Later, Armaan, determined to deliver his handmade rajma chawal to Abhira, came up with a hilarious idea - he disguised himself as a lady to sneak into her room. When Abhira saw "her," she was utterly shocked, but the moment turned emotional when she realized it was Armaan. Seeing the effort he put in just to make her smile, Abhira was touched to tears.

Armaan then surprised her further with chocolates and a cute teddy bear, making her feel deeply loved and cared for. Just then, Abhira's roommates entered the room and asked about the mysterious lady. Thinking on her feet, Abhira said she had come for a pedicure. The scene turned comical as Armaan, still in disguise, actually started doing Abhira's pedicure, leading to a series of adorable and funny moments between the two.

As Armaan finally left, Abhira watched him go with a smile, her heart full of warmth and affection. His pure, selfless love once again reminded viewers why Armaan and Abhira's chemistry remains one of the most endearing aspects of the show.