Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update October 22: Yuvraj Re-Enters To Take Revenge, Tries To Harm Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (October 22) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Poddar family gears up for the much-awaited Dussehra celebrations, filling the atmosphere with colors, laughter, and festive cheer. The house buzzes with excitement as everyone participates in decorating and making arrangements for the grand event.

Amidst all the chaos, Armaan (Rohit Purohit), Abhira 9Samridhii Shukla), and Maira come together to create a beautiful rangoli. Their light-hearted banter and teamwork bring back the warmth and togetherness that had been missing in recent days.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI OCTOBER 22 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

Just as the family admires the vibrant decorations, Dadi Sa, with her signature charm, announces that she has a special surprise planned for everyone. The family gathers eagerly as she unveils a large shell-shaped wheel, which has the names of all the Ramleela characters written on it.

Kaveri explains that this year, instead of assigning roles traditionally, each member will get their role based on where the wheel stops. This fun twist adds excitement to the festivities, as everyone waits for their turn with curiosity and laughter.

One by one, the wheel is spun, and each family member is assigned their Ramleela role - from Ram and Sita to Lakshman, Hanuman, and Ravan. The room fills with cheer and teasing as everyone imagines themselves in their divine parts. Kaveri's surprise brings not only entertainment but also a sense of unity to the Poddar household. Soon after, everyone begins rehearsing their dialogues and preparing their costumes, making the home echo with festive energy.

However, while the Poddars are lost in the joy of celebration, danger silently approaches. Yuvraj, who has been missing for a while, makes a sinister return - determined to take revenge on Abhira. Consumed by hatred and obsession, he disguises himself as a worker and sneaks into the Goenka house under the pretext of helping with the Dussehra arrangements. His eyes constantly follow Abhira as he waits for the perfect moment to strike.

YUVRAJ RE-ENTERS LIVES OF ARMAAN AND ABHIRA

Kiara, while passing by, notices something odd about the new worker - his hesitant movements and the way he avoids eye contact - but dismisses it as her imagination. Meanwhile, Abhira, completely unaware of the danger lurking nearby, continues chatting with Armaan and Maira, excited about the evening's festivities.

As the preparations progress, Yuvraj slowly inches closer to Abhira, hiding a syringe filled with a dangerous substance. Just when he is about to inject her, destiny takes an unexpected turn. Armaan, who is practicing his Ramleela act as Lord Ram, aims his bow and arrow for a rehearsal shot. The arrow, meant for practice, accidentally hits Yuvraj's leg, causing him to yelp in pain and drop the syringe.

Startled, everyone rushes to the scene. Armaan immediately apologizes, thinking he hurt an innocent worker. But in that brief moment, Armaan's sharp eyes notice something strange - a glimpse of Yuvraj's face beneath the fake beard. Suspicion flickers in his mind as the tension builds.

The episode ends on a gripping cliffhanger - will Armaan realize the truth before it's too late? Will the festive joy turn into a night of danger for Abhira and the family? Tomorrow's episode promises high drama, revelation, and confrontation as Dussehra celebrations take an unexpected turn at the Poddar house.