Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update October 24: Yuvraj KIDNAPS Abhira; What Will Armaan Do To Save Her?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Tonight's (October 24) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was packed with high-voltage drama, intense emotions, and nail-biting suspense as the long-standing tension between Yuvraj and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) finally reached a breaking point. What began as a festive celebration turned into a nightmare for the Poddar family when Yuvraj's sinister plan came to light during the Ramayan play.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI OCTOBER 24 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

The episode opened with the family members and audience enjoying the grand Ramayan performance, where Armaan (Rohit Purohit) was playing Ravan. However, the atmosphere shifted dramatically when Abhira's sudden screams echoed through the stage area. Everyone was shocked to realize that the person behind the Ravan mask wasn't Armaan at all-but Yuvraj, who had cunningly replaced him to carry out his evil intentions.

The entire crowd descended into chaos as people ran helter-skelter, trying to make sense of the sudden commotion. Amidst the confusion, Yuvraj forcefully took Abhira away, leaving the Poddar family in panic.

Meanwhile, Manoj found an unconscious Armaan lying backstage. Realizing something was terribly wrong, Manoj quickly helped him regain consciousness. The moment Armaan opened his eyes, he saw the family's horrified expressions and immediately understood that Abhira was in danger.

Without wasting a second, Armaan rushed outside and managed to note down the number of the vehicle Yuvraj had used for the kidnapping. Madhav, displaying his presence of mind, instantly contacted the police and informed them about the situation, requesting immediate action to track down the car.

HOW WILL ARMAAN SAVE ABHIRA FROM YUVRAJ?

Determined to rescue Abhira himself, Armaan set off in his car to follow the trail. Unbeknownst to him, Maira secretly slipped into the backseat, unwilling to stay behind while her family was in distress. As Armaan drove through the night in search of Abhira, the tension grew thicker.

Meanwhile, inside the kidnappers' car, Abhira realized that her abductor was none other than Yuvraj. Her suspicions were confirmed when she managed to snatch off his fake beard, revealing his true identity. Despite her fear, Abhira kept her wits about her and cleverly dropped her bracelet and other jewelry pieces out of the car window-hoping Armaan would find them and use them as clues.

Yuvraj took Abhira to a secluded hideout, where he planned to keep her captive. Shortly afterward, Armaan's search led him to the same location, thanks to the trail Abhira had left behind. Maira, who had been silently observing everything, called Madhav and informed him about their whereabouts. Madhav immediately alerted the police but sternly warned Maira not to step out of the car under any circumstances.

As the episode reached its climax, Armaan found the unconscious Abhira inside the hideout. Before he could safely carry her out, Yuvraj appeared, leading to a fierce confrontation between the two. The two men engaged in a heated fight, both driven by their emotions-Yuvraj by obsession, and Armaan by love and determination to protect Abhira.