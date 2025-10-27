Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update October 27: Abhira-Armaan’s Diwali Moment Ends In Shocking Encounter

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: The festive spirit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes an emotional and dramatic turn in tonight's (October 27) episode as the Poddar family celebrates Diwali with joy, laughter, and a few unexpected confrontations. The upcoming episode beautifully blends warmth, family bonding, and a sudden moment of tension that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI OCTOBER 27 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

The episode begins on a heartwarming note as little Maira steals everyone's hearts with her adorable antics. After the Diwali Pooja, Maira, dressed as a tiny muneem ji as suggested by Dadi Sa, sits beside her, making the entire family burst into smiles. Her cute get-up and innocent demeanor bring light-hearted charm to the festive atmosphere.

Kaveri, in her own traditional style, begins distributing Diwali shagun to the family. Maira adorably calls out everyone's names one by one, and Kaveri hands over envelopes filled with blessings and good wishes.

However, the warm family moment takes a tense turn when Tanya's name is called. Unlike others, Tanya refuses the shagun and instead demands an apology from Vidya. She insists that Vidya must say sorry for her past behavior and for taking away what she calls her "right" to perform the Diwali Pooja. The sudden accusation shocks everyone present.

Vidya, trying to stay composed, explains her side of the story and clarifies that Krish never came home, defending herself with reason. The atmosphere, however, quickly heats up as Tanya refuses to listen to Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and instead begins talking rudely to Armaan when he tries to calm her down.

NEW PROBLEM ENTERS ARMAAN AND ABHIRA'S LIVES

In a hurtful exchange, Tanya lashes out at Armaan and even blames both Armaan and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) for taking away her happiness. Her bitterness leaves everyone uncomfortable, and the festive joy fades momentarily. Just as the argument seems to escalate further, Kaveri intervenes firmly. She scolds Tanya for creating unnecessary drama during such a pious occasion and reminds everyone of the true essence of Diwali - unity, light, and togetherness. Kaveri then instructs everyone to light the diyas instead of arguing, bringing an end to the unpleasant scene.

Later, as calm returns to the Poddar household, Armaan and Abhira tenderly put Maira to sleep. Kaveri, noticing their sincerity and the strain they've endured, encourages them to take a break. She suggests they go for a ride and spend some quality time together.

Taking her advice, Armaan and Abhira head out on a peaceful bike ride under the starry night sky. They light a few crackers on the way, share smiles, and enjoy a rare moment of togetherness and happiness. But their joy doesn't last long - danger looms unexpectedly when a speeding jeep nearly crashes into them. The reckless driver, a young man, drives off carelessly, but Abhira's instinctive reaction takes charge. She shouts at him to stop and firmly scolds him for his rash driving, leaving Armaan startled and concerned.