Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update October 28: Armaan And Abhira’s Misleading Video Leaks Online

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Tonight's (October 28) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) encountering a group of reckless boys who drive past them at high speed, narrowly avoiding an accident. The heated moment triggers Abhira's anger as she confronts the boys for their rash behavior.

However, Armaan, ever the composed one, intervenes and advises her not to engage with them, sensing that they are deliberately trying to provoke a reaction. Armaan warns the boys that they are lawyers and can get them arrested for their behavior.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI OCTOBER 28 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

After the confrontation, Armaan and Abhira spend some quiet time together, sharing moments of peace and affection, unaware that the same boys have been secretly recording them. What follows next is a cruel twist-these boys edit the video and upload it online, painting a misleading picture of Armaan and Abhira's relationship.

Though the couple remains unaware of this brewing storm, the audience is left anticipating how this incident will affect their lives once the truth comes to light.

Meanwhile, the Poddar household witnesses its own share of drama. Armaan and Abhira return home to find Krish and Kiara engaged in a heated argument. The tension among the younger family members adds another layer of emotional complexity.

Later, Sanjay suggests that Kaveri should give Tanya a Diwali gift, pointing out that Tanya had already made amends by apologizing to Vidya. His words reveal a rare moment of sensitivity and fairness, balancing out the ongoing discord within the family.

ARMAAN ASKS KRISH AND KIARA TO CELEBRATE BHAI DOOJ LIKE OLD TIMES

As the next day dawns, the festival of Bhai Dooj brings with it the spirit of togetherness and forgiveness. Armaan, determined to maintain harmony, encourages Krish and Kiara to put their differences aside and celebrate the day as they always have. His gesture once again reinforces his role as the family's emotional anchor, striving to keep everyone united despite underlying tensions.

The episode takes a lighter turn when Abhira shares a playful exchange with Madhav. She asks him what he plans to gift Kaajal for Bhai Dooj. Madhav, ever simple in his ways, says he will give her an envelope, but Abhira quickly disapproves, calling it a "boring gift." The moment adds warmth and humor, showing Abhira's caring yet spirited nature.