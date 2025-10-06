Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update October 6: Geetanjali’s Death Shocks Armaan & Abhira - BIG TWIST

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (October 6) heart-stopping episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, viewers were treated to a rollercoaster of emotions packed with intense action, shocking revelations, and an unexpected twist that left everyone stunned.

The episode began with a nail-biting sequence where Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Maira's car hangs perilously off a cliff, leaving both girls fighting for their lives. Armaan (Samridhii Shukla), who witnesses the horrifying sight, rushes toward them in sheer panic, determined to save them at any cost.

As the car teeters on the edge, Abhira shows immense courage and presence of mind. Even in that terrifying moment, she urges Armaan to save Maira first. Maira, however, terrified and emotional, refuses to leave Abhira behind, insisting that they both go together. Displaying a true sisterly bond, Abhira promises Maira that once she's safe, she will follow right behind.

Armaan, balancing between fear and urgency, manages to pull Maira to safety just in time. However, as the car begins to slip further, Armaan jumps back in to save Abhira. In a tense moment, he holds Abhira's hand and pulls her out of the falling car, leading to an emotional family hug between the trio - a moment that beautifully captures their bond and resilience.

Just as they try to recover from the shock, Armaan insists that they all head to the hospital for a check-up. However, Abhira, still shaken but determined, refuses and reveals a shocking truth - that everything that happened was orchestrated by Geetanjali. Furious and resolute, she declares that her next stop will not be the hospital, but the police station, to expose Geetanjali's deceit once and for all.

ARMAAN AND ABHIRA SHOCKED TO SEE GEETANJALI'S DEAD BODY

Meanwhile, at the Poddar house, another subplot unfolds. Kaajal and Manisha try to persuade Tanya to eat something, but she refuses, insisting she wants to lose weight for Krish. Her frustration leads her to storm away from the table, leaving everyone worried. Kaajal scolds Krish for pressuring Tanya, reminding him that love should never make someone feel inadequate. This domestic tension runs parallel to the chaos outside, adding depth and realism to the narrative.

The episode then takes a shocking turn as Abhira, Armaan, and Maira reach the resort only to be met with an unexpected tragedy. They are stunned to find Geetanjali's lifeless body. The nurse and doctor present inform them that they discovered her near the road, having suffered a fatal head injury after hitting a rock. The gruesome details leave Abhira and Armaan speechless.

As the truth begins to sink in, Kaveri steps forward, breaking the silence. In a solemn tone, she declares that it was all destiny - Geetanjali had plotted to harm Abhira and Maira, but on Dussehra, the festival that marks the triumph of good over evil, fate turned the tables. Her own actions led to her tragic end.