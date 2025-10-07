Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update October 7: AbhiMaan Begin A New Chapter After 5-Month Leap

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: After an emotional rollercoaster and a leap of five months, tonight's (October 7) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes a refreshing turn as Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) decide to start their lives afresh-not as a couple, but as friends.

Though still divorced, the duo seems determined to create a healthy balance between their personal lives and their shared responsibility towards their daughter, Maira.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI OCTOBER 7 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlat Hai episode begins on a light-hearted note, with Abhira and Armaan both stepping into a new phase of life as practicing lawyers. Despite their past differences, their mutual respect and understanding shine through as they focus on co-parenting Maira with love and equality. The Sharad Poornima celebration adds a beautiful backdrop to this fresh start.

Both Abhira and Armaan bring lehengas for Maira separately, each hoping she will choose theirs. A playful argument breaks out between the two as they insist that Maira should wear the outfit they brought. When Maira arrives, she finds herself in a sweet dilemma watching her parents bicker lovingly. Showing maturity beyond her years, she decides to mix and match-wearing the top from Armaan's lehenga and the skirt from Abhira's.

The gesture not only resolves the situation but also symbolizes the perfect blend of her parents' love and effort. Seeing her dressed in the combined outfit, both Abhira and Armaan can't help but smile, realizing that their daughter's happiness lies in their harmony.

SHARAD POORNIMA CELEBRATION AT PODDAR HOUSE

Meanwhile, the Poddar family is seen immersed in the Sharad Poornima festivities. Kaveri, ever the matriarch, assigns everyone their festival duties. Amid the cheerful preparations, Abhira takes Maira to the Poddar house, as per their new co-parenting arrangement. She tells Armaan that Maira will spend two months each with them alternately. Though Armaan expresses concern about how difficult this transition might be, Abhira remains firm, saying it's the best arrangement for Maira's emotional stability and upbringing.

As night falls, the family gathers for the Sharad Poornima pooja. The scene radiates warmth and togetherness until an unexpected guest stirs trouble. A lady, known for her sharp tongue, taunts Tanya about her weight, leaving her embarrassed and hurt. While Tanya quietly retreats to her room, Krish adds insult to injury by mocking her discomfort. The mood momentarily dampens, leading to an argument between Kaajal and Vista-Kaajal blames her for inviting the guest despite knowing her habit of making hurtful remarks.

Not one to let negativity linger, Abhira quickly teams up with Armaan to handle the situation with wit and teamwork. The two devise a clever plan-they inform the rude guest that a raid is being conducted at her house. Panicked and flustered, the lady rushes away, restoring peace and joy to the celebration.