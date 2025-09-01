Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 1: Abhira Announced Guilty, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (September 1) gripping episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the courtroom drama surrounding Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) takes center stage. As the hearing begins, the judge grants a brief 10-minute extension since Abhira's lawyer, Armaan (Rohit Purohit), has yet to arrive.

Tension fills the room, with Abhira anxiously waiting for him to appear. Just in time, Armaan rushes in, determined to fight for her freedom and prove her innocence in the case of Anshuman's death.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 1 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

The proceedings commence with Armaan passionately defending Abhira. He calls upon several witnesses from the marriage court and the café, trying to establish that she had no motive or hand in Anshuman's demise. He emphasizes her innocence and attempts to cast doubt on the allegations leveled against her.

However, the defense lawyer takes the opportunity to dismantle Armaan's arguments piece by piece.

The marriage registrar is called to the witness box and reveals a shocking detail: on the day of her marriage to Anshuman, Abhira had forgotten to bring the required documents, and worse, she had written another man's name on the marriage form. This testimony raises eyebrows in court and puts Abhira in a difficult position.

The defense then presents CCTV footage from the café, showing Abhira adding sugar to Anshuman's coffee. But as the forensic report discloses, the packet she used did not contain sugar; it was laced with an illegal diastase substance that directly caused Anshuman's death. This damning evidence shakes the courtroom and paints Abhira in a dark light.

KRISH TESTIFIES AGAINST ABHIRA IN COURT

As if the situation weren't grave enough, Krish is summoned as the next witness. To Abhira's utter dismay, Krish testifies against her, further damaging her case and strengthening the defense lawyer's arguments.

Meanwhile, back at the Poddar house, the atmosphere is starkly different. Completely unaware of the unfolding courtroom battle, the women of the family, along with little Maira, lovingly prepare Abhira's favorite dishes to welcome her home. They remain hopeful and excited, believing she will soon return to them.

But in court, the verdict delivers a devastating blow. The judge pronounces Abhira guilty and sentences her to life imprisonment. Her entire world crashes in that very moment. In anguish and betrayal, Abhira clutches Armaan's collar, reminding him of his promise to free her. Stunned and speechless, Armaan is unable to offer her any reassurance.

The episode concludes with Abhira being taken away to prison, her eyes filled with helplessness and despair, leaving viewers heartbroken and eager to see what unfolds next.