Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 13: Geetu Breaks Down Seeing Abhira, Armaan & Maira’s Bond

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Tonight's (September 13) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is packed with high-voltage drama and heart-wrenching emotions as Abhira (Samridhii Shukla)continues to suffer from the traumatic aftereffects of her jail experience. Viewers are witnessing how her mental state is deeply shaken, and how Armaan (Rohit Purohit), along with a few family members, is standing strong to help her heal.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 13 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

The episode begins with Abhira isolating herself inside a closed room. Concerned about her deteriorating condition, Armaan promptly calls a doctor for a thorough check-up. After examining her, the doctor informs the family that Abhira is in jail trauma, a psychological state where she constantly feels threatened and unsafe due to her past ordeal. The doctor prescribes medicine and strongly advises Armaan to ensure Abhira feels secure at home.

In a heartfelt attempt to comfort her, Vidya and Manisha prepare Abhira's favorite dishes, and Armaan personally takes the food to her room. However, the fragile Abhira refuses to eat. Instead, she hides under the table, pleading with Armaan to leave before the "jailer" comes. The sight leaves Armaan shattered as he struggles to control his emotions.

Meanwhile, Geetanjali urges Armaan to have some food himself. But Armaan, emotionally drained and consumed by worry for Abhira, refuses to eat. When Geetanjali pressures him, he ends up arguing with her, unable to bear the burden of Abhira's pain.

FAMILY MEMBERS BLAST TANYA AS SHE ACCUSES ABHIRA AGAIN

Determined to find a way to help Abhira eat, Armaan comes up with a sensitive yet clever idea. He deliberately burns the chapatis slightly, waters down the dal, and even dents the plate, making the food resemble what Abhira was used to in jail. Along with Maira, Armaan brings this "jail-style" meal to Abhira.

In a touching moment, Maira playfully convinces Abhira to eat, assuring her that her "billi family" is there with her. Abhira finally takes a few bites, marking a small but significant step in her recovery. Watching this tender moment, Geetanjali breaks down, overwhelmed by the bond between Abhira and Armaan.

However, the family's troubles are far from over. Tanya continues to blame Abhira for the untimely death of her brother, refusing to show empathy for Abhira's condition. The tension escalates as Manisha steps in to defend Abhira, while Dadi Sa sternly asks Tanya to stay silent.

The drama peaks when Armaan confronts Tanya directly. With fierce determination, he tells her that Abhira's recovery is his top priority, and if Tanya dares to interfere or create obstacles, he will not hesitate to remove her from the house. This moment establishes Armaan's unwavering support for Abhira and highlights his growing emotional attachment to her.