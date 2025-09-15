Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 15: Abhira Panics, Fears Maira’s Kidnapping Again

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Tonight's (September 15) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began on a tense note as Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) woke up in panic, convinced that Maira had been kidnapped. Her desperation grew when she couldn't see Maira near her, prompting her to rush to Kaveri and Vidya, begging them to search for the child.

Despite their reassurances that Maira was safe, Abhira's trauma wouldn't let her believe it. It was only when Armaan (Rohit Purohit) gently held her hand and brought her to Maira that she broke down, hugging her tightly and scolding her for going out alone. A confused Maira softly reminded her mother that she had been home all along. This moment of vulnerability brought to light the depth of Abhira's ongoing trauma.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 15 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

The next morning offered a lighter, heartwarming sequence in the Poddar household. Tanya prepared a special cake for Krish, while Geetanjali entered the kitchen to make Armaan's favorite breakfast. However, the family decided on an unusual yet thoughtful gesture for Abhirathey switched off all the lights and lit candles, creating a darkened ambiance so she could feel safe.

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Contestants: Tanya & THESE 4 Celebs To Reach Finale? Astrologer Ashutosh Predicts

As Abhira descended for breakfast, she initially refused to eat. But her eyes immediately lit up at the sight of the cake, and she began devouring it with her hands in childlike haste. The sight of Abhira, so fragile and desperate, left everyone emotional.

In a moving display of unity, Armaan joined Abhira and began eating with his hands as well, soon followed by the entire family. This symbolic gesture was more than just sharing a meal - it was their silent vow to stand by Abhira in her healing journey. The scene tugged at viewers' heartstrings, emphasizing how family support can bring solace in the darkest times.

MAIRA HELPS ABHIRA DEAL WITH HER TRAUMA ONCE AGAIN

However, the tender moment soon took a sharp turn. When Geetanjali's phone light accidentally flickered on, Abhira panicked and started screaming uncontrollably, her fear resurfacing instantly. It was only Maira's warm hug and assurance that they could go to a quiet room together that helped calm her down. This contrast between moments of comfort and sudden relapse poignantly mirrors the real struggles of trauma recovery.

Meanwhile, Manisha calls Kiara for breakfast, only to realize that she had left the house. The revelation sparked a debate within the family. Armaan, showing empathy, tried to convince Manisha that Kiara needed support now more than ever, explaining that relapses are common in drug addiction cases.

He stressed that abandonment would only worsen Kiara's condition. Manisha, however, stood firm, arguing that while Abhira was not guilty, Kiara was fully responsible for her actions. Yet, as Armaan poured his heart out, Manisha's emotional walls began to crumble, leaving viewers hopeful that she might reconsider.