Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 16: Armaan-Krish Fight Over Abhira; Dadi Sa’s Big Decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Tonight's (September 16) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opened on a gentle note with Maira spending time with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). She encouraged her to look at life differently and to focus on light instead of darkness. To make her smile, she showed her how to create a butterfly with her hands. This simple gesture was symbolic-it represented freedom, hope, and transformation.

Abhira, who has been struggling with her fears and insecurities, found a rare moment of comfort in this. Meanwhile, the family was busy preparing for a pooja at home. Dadi, with the support of other family members, had organized the ritual with the hope that divine blessings would bring peace to Abhira's troubled mind.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 16 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

At the Goenka house, Kiara was seen in a very different situation. She was lost in her thoughts, questioning how she could continue to live there with Abhir when their relationship had no meaning anymore. Feeling unwanted and lonely, she reached out to a friend for help. However, the response she received was shocking.

The friend said Kiara could stay with him only if she supplied illegal substances. This left Kiara disturbed and even more helpless, showing how vulnerable her position has become. Later, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) went to meet Kiara. Their conversation was full of emotion and honesty. He tried to offer her some money, thinking it would help her, but Kiara refused.

Instead, she told him that his visit meant far more to her than financial aid. Just seeing him and knowing that he cared was enough for her. This moment highlighted Kiara's need for emotional support rather than material help.

Back at the main house, the preparations for the pooja were in full swing. Armaan was worried that such rituals might worsen Abhira's fragile condition. He asked Dadi Sa not to go ahead with the pooja. But Dadi explained that she had already asked Abhira, and she had given her permission.

BIG ARGUMENT BETWEEN ARMAAN AND KRISH OVER ABHIRA

Soon, with Maira's gentle encouragement, Abhira came downstairs to take part. The family was overjoyed to see her step out of her room and make an effort to join them. For them, this small step felt like a sign of hope. But soon, the calm atmosphere changed. After the pooja, Tanya and her friends began gossiping about Abhira and Anshuman.

Their careless words hit Abhira like a storm. She panicked, her fears and insecurities rising to the surface. Armaan, seeing this, immediately stood up for her and argued with Tanya's friends. However, the conflict grew when Krish also got involved, leading to a heated argument between him and Armaan.

The tension in the house grew heavier, and Abhira could not handle it anymore. In her panic, she broke a glass and ran into her room. She hid under a table, trembling with fear. This heartbreaking scene showed just how deep her emotional wounds are. Kaveri, deeply worried, told Armaan that Abhira could not heal in such an environment. According to her, the only solution was for Abhira to leave the house. Otherwise, her condition would only get worse.