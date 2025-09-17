Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 17: Armaan Tells Geetanjali He Can’t Let Go Of Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (September 17) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan (Rohit Purohit), despite all the odds, cannot hide his concern for Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Her fragile state worries him deeply, and though situations around them are complicated, his heart refuses to give up on her. His care and quiet protectiveness continue to stand as proof of his commitment, no matter what anyone else might think.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 17 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

Meanwhile, Dadi Sa, seeing Abhira's suffering, comes up with an idea. She realizes that Abhira desperately needs peace, away from the chaos and tension of the house. She thinks of sending her to Mussorie, to Abhira's own resort, where the environment will be calm and familiar. Kaveri feels this step could help her heal. However, she is also aware of Armaan's attachment and knows he might oppose the idea. So, she shares her plan only with Maira and firmly tells her not to inform Armaan.

Together, Kaveri and Maira head to Abhira's room to speak to her. To their shock, Abhira is nowhere to be seen. The room appears empty, and both of them begin to panic. After searching anxiously, Maira finally discovers Abhira hiding inside the cupboard. The sight of her huddled there breaks Kaveri's heart. For the first time, she cannot stop her emotions from surfacing. Abhira's vulnerability and silent pain bring tears to her eyes, and she feels even more determined to take her away from everything.

On the other hand, Geetanjali observes Armaan's restless state. She pointedly asks him whether he will again spend the night outside Abhira's room. Armaan does not hesitate for even a moment. With deep conviction, he argues with Geetanjali, making it clear that Abhira is his responsibility, his priority, and no one - not even a divorce paper - can separate them. His words, spoken with strength and love, leave Geetanjali surprised but also frustrated at his unshaken loyalty.

DADI SA QUIETLY TAKES ABHIRA AND MAIRA TO MUSOORIE

Meanwhile, Kaveri puts her plan into action. Without informing anyone, she quietly takes Abhira and Maira to Mussorie. The journey is kept secret, and she ensures that no one gets a hint of their departure.

The next morning, Armaan looks for Maira at breakfast, only to realize she is missing. His confusion turns to shock when he learns that Abhira, Kaveri, and Maira are nowhere to be found. The entire household begins to worry. Geetanjali soon comes across a letter left in Maira's room and shows it to Armaan. The letter confirms that the three of them have left, but it does not reveal where they have gone. The mystery leaves Armaan deeply unsettled. He cannot bear the thought of Abhira being away from him, and the uncertainty gnaws at his heart.

At the resort, however, a shift begins within Abhira. Surrounded by familiar walls and the comforting memories of her past, she starts to feel a sense of relief. The fresh air and the quiet surroundings soothe her soul. Yet, even as she tries to find peace, Armaan's thoughts remain with her. Back at home, he worries endlessly, determined to find her at any cost.