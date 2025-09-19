Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 19: Armaan Refuses Honeymoon With Geetu Due To Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Tonight's (September 19) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins at the resort, now under the ownership of Kaveri, which was once handled by Abhira's mother years ago. Determined to bring back its old charm and legacy, Kaveri sits down with the resort manager to go through the data and accounts.

To her shock, she discovers that the manager has been indulging in unfair practices - charging customers extra fees under the pretext of "maintenance." Kaveri, known for her no-nonsense attitude, confronts him sharply about this betrayal of trust. The heated argument quickly escalates, and in her anger, Kaveri fires him on the spot.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 19 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), who happens to witness this intense exchange, becomes frightened by the loud voices and tension. She immediately clutches Maira's hand, looking for comfort. Maira, sensing her fear, gently takes her to her room to calm her down. Once inside, she switches off the lights, creating a darker, quieter atmosphere that makes Abhira feel safe.

This tender moment reflects the growing bond between Maira and Abhira, as Maira takes on the role of her silent protector. Meanwhile, outside the room, Kaveri directs the remaining staff to prepare dinner, trying to restore normalcy after the chaos.

At the Poddar house, the tension is no less severe.

Geetanjali expresses her wish for Armaan (Rohit Purohit) to go on a honeymoon, insisting that they focus on their marital life. Armaan, however, reacts strongly and argues with her. His frustration spills out as he questions how she can even think of something so trivial when he has no idea where Abhira and his daughter are. The argument between them grows heated, leaving Vidya deeply worried about the cracks forming in their relationship.

BIG ARGUMENT BETWEEN ARMAAN AND GEETANJALI - IS ABHIRA THE REASON?

Unable to control her emotions, Geetanjali storms out of the house and drives off in anger. Armaan, realizing the gravity of the situation, follows her. On the road, the confrontation continues, but this time Armaan lays bare his heart. He explains that he has always been clear about his priorities - his daughter and Abhira.

He reminds Geetanjali that from the very beginning, he had told her that his marriage to her was only a compromise, meant to keep her away from interfering in the lives of Maira and Abhira. He makes it clear that she should not expect the warmth of a typical husband-wife relationship from him because she is the one who forced him into this complicated situation. The raw honesty of his words leaves Geetanjali shaken, yet she struggles to accept his truth.

Back at the resort, a new conflict brews. The staff, frustrated and perhaps emboldened after the manager's dismissal, refuse to serve dinner. They openly tell Kaveri that they are leaving and will not allow anyone else to work at the resort either.

Kaveri, however, stands her ground. With her characteristic pride, she declares that she doesn't need such arrogant staff, even if it means managing the situation on her own. Her determination to uphold discipline and integrity in the resort remains unshaken.