Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 30: AbhiMaan’s Ghost Plan Intensifies; Will They Succeed?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Tonight's (September 30) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be packed with drama, suspense, and a hint of comedy as the family tries to unmask the truth behind the resort's mysterious happenings. While emotions ran high at the Poddar house, the resort saw a master plan unfold-one that didn't quite go as smoothly as expected.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 30 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

At the Poddar house, Manoj and Manisha lovingly made Kiara eat, but a wave of tension soon clouded the atmosphere. Manisha voiced her worry about what they would tell Sanjay and Kaajal once they discovered that Kiara had been staying at their son-in-law Abhir's home. This concern weighed heavily on her, showing how secrets in the family were slowly starting to brew complications.

Meanwhile, at the resort, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Maira were busy preparing Dadi Sa for her ghostly act. However, when Armaan (Rohit Purohit) arrived, he immediately dismissed her look, saying she did not appear scary at all. Taking matters into his own hands, Armaan applied ghostly makeup on Kaveri that transformed her into a truly terrifying sight. The group was ready to execute their plan against the manager, who they suspected was behind the strange incidents driving guests away from the resort.

On the other hand, Geetanjali revealed her own fears. Haunted by the resort's eerie history, she asked Armaan to stay with her in her room. She clutched his hand tightly as she tried to sleep, unable to shake off the dread. Showing his caring side, Armaan stayed until she drifted off, but once she was asleep, he quietly sneaked out to rejoin Abhira and Maira for the mission.

ABHIRA-ARMAAN AND DADI SA'S PLAN ON THE VERGE OF FAILING

The plan began when the manager arrived at the resort. Abhira and Maira led him to the room where the supposed supernatural events had been taking place. Armaan, operating from the shadows, set the scare tactics in motion while Abhira and Maira slipped out, ensuring the manager was locked inside. That's when Kaveri, now in her ghostly avatar, entered the room and began frightening the manager with her spine-chilling appearance.

The plan seemed to be working. Terrified, the manager was on the verge of confessing that he was the one orchestrating the ghostly pranks to drive guests away. However, just as the truth was about to come out, things took a sudden turn. Kaveri, under the heavy ghost makeup, began to feel uncomfortably hot. To everyone's horror, her makeup started melting, threatening to reveal the truth and expose the group's elaborate setup.

Armaan, Abhira, and Maira watched in growing panic as their carefully laid plan teetered on the brink of failure. What was meant to be a moment of victory was now spiraling into chaos, leaving them worried about whether their secret would be exposed before the manager's confession could be secured.