Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 20: Geetanjali Regrets Marrying Armaan; He Blasts Her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (September 20) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dadi Sa and Maira were seen taking charge at the reception desk of resort as a flood of booking calls came in. Initially confident, both soon began to worry about how they would manage if all the guests arrived at once.

The situation triggered an emotional moment for Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), as she recalled memories of her mother and the way they used to handle the resort together. This nostalgic touch added depth to her character, reminding viewers of her resilience and emotional strength.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 20 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

The challenges escalated when guests who arrived demanded a local thali meal. While Maira enthusiastically agreed, Kaveri grew anxious about how they would prepare the elaborate traditional spread. What followed was nothing short of chaos in the kitchen. Both Kaveri and Maira struggled, leading to a near cooking disaster.

But in the nick of time, Abhira stepped in with confidence, taking charge and preparing the dishes. Her determination and efficiency impressed not only Kaveri but also the guests, who later praised the food. This moment showed Abhira's growing maturity, her ability to face crises, and her leadership in upholding her mother's legacy.

Meanwhile, at the Poddar house, tensions between Armaan and Geetanjali continued to boil. The two were locked in yet another heated argument about their marriage. Geetanjali accused Armaan, saying it would have been better if he had never married her.

Armaan, however, refused to take the blame, reminding her that she had blackmailed him into marrying her in the first place. This confrontation highlighted the deep cracks in their relationship and raised questions about whether their marriage could ever find peace.

KIARA DECIDES TO SEARCH FOR NEW JOB, ABHIR SUPPORTS HER

At the Goenka house, Abhir and Kiara's subplot took a dramatic turn. Abhir spotted a sugar packet in Kiara's hand and, suspecting her of falling back into drugs, tested it immediately. It turned out to be harmless sugar, and Kiara admitted she was struggling with a relapse phase, relying on sugar to cope.

She also revealed her desire to start applying for jobs, a step that Abhir supported, though she planned to begin the next day. Later, Kiara received a heartfelt call from Manoj, who urged her to return home. Although visibly emotional, she refused. But when alone, Kiara's inner battle came to light - she began trembling and pulled out a hidden packet of drugs she had concealed from Abhir, leaving viewers worried about her next move.

The episode ended on a suspenseful note back at the resort. A guest from Room 333 called reception to complain about faulty lights. While Abhira assured Kaveri that no one was ever allotted that room because of its eerie reputation of being haunted, the revelation sent shivers down Kaveri and Maira's spines. Yet the guest's repeated calls for immediate repairs added a chilling twist, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.