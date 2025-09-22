Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 22: Armaan-Geetanjali Reach Abhira’s Resort For Honeymoon

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Tonight's (September 22) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai brought an unexpected turn of events that left viewers on the edge of their seats. The plot thickened as fate played its role in bringing Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) face-to-face once again, this time under circumstances neither of them had anticipated.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 22 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

The story began with Armaan and Geetanjali on their journey when heavy rain brought everything to a standstill. Their driver informed them that a landslide had blocked the airport road, leaving no option but to turn back. However, he suggested an alternative - staying at a resort across the mountain.

Armaan casually inquired about the resort's name, and to his surprise, it turned out to be Honey Flower Resort. Unbeknownst to him, this was the very place where Abhira and Maira were staying.

Meanwhile, at the resort, chaos had already broken out. Due to the landslide, a large number of guests had flocked to Honey Flower Resort in search of accommodation. Abhira, along with Maira, struggled to handle the crowd as people pleaded for rooms, with some even offering double the price to secure a stay.

Just as the situation seemed to spiral, Kaveri arrived and took charge. She instructed everyone to form a queue, assuring them that the resort staff would do their best to accommodate everyone. With her support, Abhira managed to check in the guests one by one, showcasing her calm yet determined demeanor.

'HONEYMOON COUPLE' ARMAAN-GEETANJALI REACHES ABHIRA'S RESORT

The real twist arrived when Armaan and Geetanjali finally reached the resort. As they pulled up, Abhira felt an odd, uneasy sensation, almost as if destiny was nudging her. The driver approached the reception and requested a room for the "honeymoon couple." Completely unaware that the couple in question was none other than Armaan and Geetanjali, Abhira regretfully informed him that the main rooms were all occupied. However, she kindly offered them a stay at the guest house. The driver relayed the message to Armaan, who agreed to the arrangement.

Just as Armaan was about to step out of the car, a moment of high drama unfolded. The local people arrived carrying a sacred maa murti for sthapana. Suddenly, the idol slipped and was about to fall. Both Armaan and Abhira, without seeing each other, rushed instinctively to save the murti. Their shared act of devotion and responsibility hinted once again at the deep, unspoken bond between them.

After the murti sthapana, Armaan experienced a strange, lingering feeling that Abhira was nearby. Yet, despite looking around, he couldn't spot her. Destiny, however, wasn't done weaving its threads. As Geetanjali made her way toward the resort, she slipped on the wet ground, causing both her and Armaan to stumble. This time, Abhira, standing at a distance, witnessed the scene and was left stunned. Kaveri and Maira, too, were shocked when they realized that the "honeymoon couple" they had just arranged a room for was none other than Armaan and Geetanjali.

The episode ended on a gripping note, with emotions of shock, curiosity, and suspense filling the atmosphere. With Abhira, Armaan, and Geetanjali now under the same roof, the coming episodes promise intense confrontations, emotional turmoil, and perhaps a rekindling of old ties.