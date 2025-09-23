Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 23: Dadi Sa Asks Armaan To Leave Abhira Alone - Here’s WHY

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Tonight's (September 23) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens with a heated exchange between Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Dadi Sa. Determined to stand by Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), Armaan demands to stay with her. But Kaveri sternly advises him to leave Abhira alone, reminding him that she is recovering better without his presence.

Instead, she insists that Armaan focus on his wife, Geetanjali. This confrontation highlights Armaan's growing conflict between duty and emotions, leaving viewers sympathizing with his silent struggle.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 23 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

Meanwhile, Abhira is crushed when she sees Armaan with Geetanjali. Overwhelmed by sorrow, she retreats to her room and breaks down while reminiscing about the beautiful moments she once shared with Armaan. But in a moment of self-realization, she gathers herself in front of the mirror and resolves to be strong.

She vows to live life for herself and not be weighed down by others. With renewed determination, she dresses up gracefully and goes out to welcome Armaan and Geetanjali, masking her pain behind a composed smile. Armaan initially decides to leave, but the changing weather forces Geetanjali to insist that they stay back.

Myra, too, expresses her happiness at meeting Armaan after such a long time and pleads with him to stay, further complicating his already conflicted state.

Parallel to this, the Goenka house witnesses another storm brewing. Kiara invites her friend to stay for two days. However, while Kiara steps away to fetch water, her friend casually suggests to Abhir that he should charge more than ₹8,000 a night for such a beautiful house. This revelation shocks Abhir, who realizes that Kiara has been secretly treating the family home like a rental.

An angry Abhir confronts Kiara and scolds her for her actions. Kiara, on the other hand, defends herself, saying that managing everything isn't easy for her. But Abhir, unable to tolerate her justification, storms off in frustration, leaving their bond strained and tensions running high in the household.

With Armaan torn between two worlds, Abhira struggling to hold her ground, and the Goenkas facing their own internal conflict, the show is building up to some explosive drama.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI PRECAP DETAILS

The precap promises even more fireworks in the upcoming episodes. Viewers will witness a dramatic twist when Pandit ji calls upon a couple to perform the aarti together. By a twist of fate, Abhira and Armaan, along with Myra, end up doing the aarti together. This unexpected sight leaves everyone stunned, with Kaveri and Geetanjali seething in fury.

In a shocking turn, Geetanjali asserts her place as Armaan's wife and cruelly humiliates Abhira. She orders Abhira to decorate her and Armaan's marital room and even goes as far as instructing her to make a greeting card for Armaan with a loving message written on her behalf. The painful insult leaves Abhira shattered, though she tries to hold back her tears, while Armaan silently suffers, caught between love and duty.