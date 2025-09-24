Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 24: AbhiMaan Perform Aarti As Couple Leaving Geetu Angry

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has reached a new emotional high in tonight's (September 24) episode, where destiny once again brings Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) face-to-face in the most unexpected way.

The current storyline has been keeping viewers glued to their screens, as it explores the tangled relationships between Abhira, Armaan, and Geetanjali amidst the festive backdrop of Navratri.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 24 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

The episode begins with Abhira welcoming Armaan and Geetanjali at the resort. Professional and composed, she requests their IDs to complete the room formalities. However, the moment takes a heartbreaking turn when Abhira asks Geetanjali for her surname, and Geetanjali confidently replies that it is the same as Armaan's after their marriage. This revelation visibly hurts Abhira, who struggles to keep her emotions in check. Once alone, she retreats to her room to calm herself, masking her pain behind a strong front.

Dadi Sa soon notices Abhira's turmoil and reaches out to comfort her. Holding Abhira's hand, she assures her that she is worried for her well-being. Yet, Abhira, showing maturity, insists that as a mother figure, she must rise above personal emotions. She explains that she cannot deprive young Myra of her bond with Armaan simply because she and Armaan are no longer together. Her words highlight the depth of her emotional strength, even as she continues to carry the weight of her heartbreak.

Later, Kaveri discusses the delicate situation with Vidya and asks her to handle things carefully. Vidya, concerned for Geetanjali, calls her directly and tries to persuade her not to stay at the resort. However, Geetanjali stands firm, determined to remain there. She asserts that Abhira herself has no objection to her presence, proving that she is unwilling to step aside.

VIDYA AND MANISHA CLASH OVER ABHIRA AND GEETANJALI

Meanwhile, tensions rise in the family as Manisha and Vidya clash. Vidya expresses worry for Geetanjali's comfort, but Manisha counters with a belief in destiny, pointing out that fate has once again brought Armaan and Abhira under the same roof. According to her, no matter the obstacles, the bond between Armaan and Abhira cannot be severed.

The highlight of the episode arrives during the Navratri celebrations. Pandit ji calls upon a couple to perform the aarti together. By a twist of fate, it is Abhira and Armaan who step forward, accompanied by Myra. The trio performs the sacred ritual together, presenting the picture of a united family. The sight stuns everyone present, creating ripples of shock and silence.

While the audience is touched by the emotional moment, not everyone shares the same reaction. Kaveri and Geetanjali are left furious, unable to bear the image of Armaan and Abhira standing together with Myra. Their anger sets the stage for even more drama in the episodes to come.

With emotions running high, loyalties being tested, and destiny seemingly weaving its own plan, fans are eagerly waiting to see how Armaan, Abhira, and Geetanjali's journey unfolds. Navratri may have brought them together for the aarti, but will it also reignite old bonds or deepen the rift between them?