Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 26: Geetu Asks Armaan To Apply Sindoor In Front Of Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Tonight's (September 26) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins on a festive note with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Maira practicing dandiya, their chemistry catching everyone's eye. From a distance, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) stands silently, and she happily watches them.

The situation worsens when Geetanjali approaches Abhira with a casual request that carries a sharp edge of reality - she tells Abhira how excited Armaan was about their honeymoon, but that she forgot to pack some important things. With a tone of entitlement, she even asks Abhira if she has a sindoor dabba.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 264 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

Trying to mask her pain, Abhira later hands over the sindoor container. However, the real blow comes when Geetanjali, in front of Abhira, asks Armaan to apply sindoor on her forehead. Initially reluctant, Armaan refuses, but Abhira, swallowing her emotions, intervenes and insists, "A husband should put sindoor on his wife-what's wrong with it?"

Her words push Armaan into fulfilling Geetanjali's request, and as the red vermillion touches Geetanjali's hairline, Abhira quietly breaks from within. The tension doesn't end there. Soon after, Abhira overhears Dadi Sa telling Manoj that Kiara is staying at Abhir's house. This revelation adds another layer of worry for Abhira, but she remains silent, carrying her burdens alone.

The festive mood continues as the family gears up for the grand dandiya night. Dressed in colorful traditional attire, everyone joins in the celebration. Yet, for Abhira, every beat of the music feels heavy as she watches Armaan and Geetanjali play dandiya together, their smiles only deepening her sorrow.

Maira, observing the situation, feels distressed for Abhira. Her imagination paints a different picture-she dreams of Abhira and Armaan dancing together, lost in each other's rhythm. Determined to make this dream a reality, she begins plotting.

MAIRA TRICKS GEETANJALI, GETS ARMAAN AND ABHIRA CLOSER

During the celebration, Maira cleverly asks Geetanjali to fetch water for her. While Geetanjali steps away, Maira seizes the chance to push Abhira and Armaan closer. She mischievously ties Abhira's dupatta to Armaan's kurta. When Abhira tries to leave, the knot forces her to stumble closer to Armaan, creating a heart-stopping moment between the two. For Maira, this brief union brings immense joy, but fate has other plans.

Kaveri, noticing the scene, rushes in and hurriedly unties the knot, breaking the tender moment. The interruption leaves Abhira flustered while Armaan remains silent, torn between his duties and unspoken emotions. The night concludes with Geetanjali asserting her position again-she tells Armaan that she no longer wishes to play and asks him to go to their room.

The track promises heightened emotional drama as viewers will witness Abhira's silent suffering, Armaan's conflicted heart, and Maira's attempts to reunite two souls destined to be together. With Navratri celebrations as the backdrop, the show beautifully blends cultural festivities with a rollercoaster of emotions, keeping fans hooked to every twist and turn.