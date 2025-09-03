Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 3: Tanya Reveals Armaan-Geetanjali Wedding Truth To Maira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (September 3) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, inside the jail, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) is assigned to do the dishes. As she works silently, an elderly inmate sits beside her and gently warns her not to get too used to this routine. The old lady shares her own tragic story-how she has been stuck behind bars for years and how, with time, her own family stopped visiting her.

Hearing this, Abhira feels a wave of tension and fear wash over her. The thought of being cut off from her loved ones, especially from Maira, unsettles her deeply.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 3 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

Meanwhile, at the Poddar house, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) stands outside, completely drenched in the pouring rain. Geetanjali comes to him with concern, urging him to change out of his wet clothes and take some rest. But Armaan refuses, his voice heavy with guilt. He tells her that it was his duty to get Abhira out, and since he has failed to do so, rest is a luxury he cannot afford. His helplessness lingers in the atmosphere of the house.

The next morning, back at the jail, Abhira is assigned the task of cleaning the hall. As she sweeps the floor, her mind drifts to thoughts of Maira and Armaan. The longing to see her daughter grows heavier with every passing moment. Overwhelmed by emotions, she imagines Maira's innocent smile, and tears well up in her eyes.

Just then, Kesari, the dominating inmate, harasses her again. With deliberate cruelty, she dirties the freshly cleaned floor with her muddy feet, forcing Abhira to start all over again. Though humiliated, Abhira picks up the broom and continues, her spirit bruised but unbroken.

MAIRA SHOCKED AFTER KNOWING ABOUT ARMAAN-GEETANJALI'S WEDDING

At the Poddar house, Maira innocently approaches Vidya and Kaveri, expressing her desire to meet Abhira. Before they can respond, Tanya steps in and firmly declares that Maira can never meet her mother. Geetanjali intervenes immediately, standing up for Maira. She argues with Tanya, making it clear that Tanya cannot talk to the little girl in such a harsh manner.

The tension escalates as Tanya, in anger, blurts out a shocking truth. She reminds Maira that she is her chachi and reveals that Geetanjali is now married to Armaan. The revelation lands like a storm. Maira is shattered, her young heart unable to process the betrayal. Tears fill her eyes as the weight of the truth crushes her innocence, leaving the entire family shaken.

In the upcoming episode, Maira will set out on her way to jail to meet Abhira. However, before she can reach there, an unexpected danger strikes - Maira will be kidnapped, leaving Abhira and Armaan's world on the verge of another devastating storm.