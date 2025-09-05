Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 5: Maira Blasts Geetu, Announces Only Abhira Is Her Mom

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (September 5) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, emotions run high as Maira confronts Geetanjali in a heated argument that shakes the entire household. With tears brimming in her eyes and her heart weighed down by loyalty, Maira blurts out that for her, only Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) is her real mother.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 5 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

No matter what anyone says or does, she refuses to accept Geetanjali in that role. The young girl recalls a tender moment from the past, the day of the big dance competition, when she was nervous and hurt. Despite being injured herself, Abhira had joined her on stage, dancing with grace and determination just to make Maira feel confident. She reminds Geetanjali that Abhira never once scolded her, never discouraged her, but always stood by her side like a mother should.

As emotions intensify, Maira, driven by her innocence and a child's pure conviction, climbs onto the tables. In a shocking moment, she reaches for Geetanjali's mangalsutra, attempting to remove it. She declares loudly that only Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira are meant to be together, for they are her true parents. Her words, though spoken with a child's honesty, leave the family shaken and speechless. The emotional storm she creates highlights the deep bond she shares with Abhira and her longing for her real family to reunite.

Meanwhile, a parallel drama unfolds inside the jail where Abhira is serving her sentence. The inmates gather to bless a pregnant woman, showering her with warmth and prayers for the safe arrival of her child. Just as Abhira steps forward to offer her blessings, the woman suddenly clutches her stomach in pain and goes into labor.

Panic spreads like wildfire among the prisoners. The atmosphere turns tense when the jail doctor rushes in and announces grimly that no ambulance can reach them due to the heavy rains lashing the city. The delivery, he says, must take place right there inside the jail.

JALEBI BAI SOFTENS, ACKNOWLEDGING ABHIRA'S COURAGE

In this moment of crisis, all eyes turn to Abhira. She steadies herself, pushing aside her own fears, and steps forward to help the struggling woman. With courage, calmness, and determination, she becomes the pillar of strength that the woman desperately needs. The cries of labor echo through the walls, but Abhira's words of reassurance and her composed presence create hope amidst the chaos.

After a tense and emotional struggle, the baby is safely delivered. Relief floods the prison as the newborn's cry fills the air, and the inmates erupt with joy. The moment turns into one of unity and humanity. Abhira receives heartfelt appreciation from everyone, including Jalebi Bai, who is known for her tough exterior.

Later, Jalebi Bai approaches Abhira privately. She tells her that she needs Abhira's help with her own legal case and requests her to go through the files once they are sent. Abhira, moved by her plea, agrees without hesitation. What follows shocks her even more - Jalebi Bai reveals that she secretly has a phone inside the jail.

In a hushed tone, she offers to let Abhira use it so she can talk to her daughter, Maira. For Abhira, who has been longing to hear her daughter's voice, this becomes a ray of hope in her darkest days. On the other side, Armaan, already disturbed by the ongoing chaos in his personal life, thinks about who could have murdered Anshuman, and starts doubting Krish because only Anshuman fought with Krish.