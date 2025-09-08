Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update September 8: Maira Gets Kidnapped; How Will Armaan-Abhira Save Her?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (September 8) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the atmosphere in the Poddar household is filled with religious fervor as the family gathers for the Satyanarayan Pooja. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Geetanjali sit together in front of the deity as the pandit ji begins the rituals.

However, Armaan seems distracted and restless, his mind clearly preoccupied with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). As the pandit ji chants mantras, Armaan suddenly interrupts, declaring that he has to step out for urgent work.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI SEPTEMBER 8 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

Shocked, both Vidya and Geetanjali try to stop him, reminding him of the importance of the pooja and family honor. Geetanjali, in particular, pleads with him to stay, but Armaan firmly tells her that at this moment, his duty and priority is Abhira, not the pooja. His words create ripples of tension in the family, and Geetanjali feels insulted and helpless.

Meanwhile, in her innocence and love for her mother, little Maira notices that Abhira must be suffering in jail without food, comfort, or fresh clothes. Determined to help her, she gathers some essentials and decides to go meet her alone. Quietly, she slips out of the house through the back door, thinking no one will notice.

However, Kaajal spots her and immediately questions where she is heading. When Maira insists she must go, Kaajal tries to stop her. Soon, Sanjay also notices her and joins in to stop the child, but Maira breaks free and runs away with all her strength. Realizing the danger, Kaajal and Sanjay hurriedly get into their car and start following her trail, praying they can catch up before anything happens.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Amaal Malik's Educational Qualification: How Educated Is BB 19 Star Amaal Malik? DEETS

At the jail, Abhira stands in the queue for food with other inmates. Despite her own struggles, her compassionate nature shines through when she lets Kaveri move ahead of her in line. She softly says that no matter what happens in life, she cannot stop being good. If anyone is in need, she will always extend her hand.

This moment highlights Abhira's strength of character even in the darkest times. Just then, she suddenly feels a strange uneasiness in her heart, as if something terrible is happening to Maira. Her maternal instincts trouble her deeply, and she looks around, restless and worried.

JALEBI BAI GETS MAIRA'S KIDNAPPED; HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED

On the road, Maira innocently asks passersby for directions to the jail, but no one helps her. Alone and vulnerable, she walks further until a van suddenly screeches to a halt beside her. Before she can scream or run, some men drag her inside forcefully. Terrified, Maira cries for help, but the van speeds away. The kidnappers turn out to be none other than Jalebi Bai's men, who have sinister plans brewing.

Back in the jail, Jalebi Bai approaches Abhira with a cunning smile, holding a file in her hand. She hands it over to Abhira and tells her that if she wants justice, she must fight her case herself. Abhira takes the file hesitantly, confused about Jalebi Bai's real intentions, but the urgency in Jalebi Bai's words leaves her no choice.

Meanwhile, Kaajal and Sanjay return home after desperately searching for Maira but failing to find her. Exhausted and terrified, they break the news to Vidya that Maira has been kidnapped. The revelation shatters Vidya, who bursts into tears and blames them for being careless and unable to protect the child. Her cries echo through the house, leaving everyone in shock. The family stands devastated as the threat over Abhira and Maira grows larger than ever.

The episode ends on a tense note, with Armaan torn between duty and family, Abhira trapped in an emotional storm in jail, and Maira in grave danger at the hands of Jalebi Bai's men.