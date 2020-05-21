13 Reasons Why Season 4 Trailer Out, Netizens React To the Netflix Show Releasing On June 5
Netflix has announced the streaming date for the final season of 13 Reasons Why, along with the first trailer of season four. According to the streaming giant, fans will finally get to see the Liberty High School seniors' graduation. The young adult drama, based on Jay Asher's 2007 novel of the same name, has passed two seasons more than what the makers had originally planned for.
The season four releasing on June 5, will consist of ten episodes, and will star Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Timothy Granaderos, and others as per the trailer. The official synopsis of the new season says that the Liberty High School seniors will soon graduate. "But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever," it further read.
Releasing On June 5 On Netflix
Earlier, Netflix also shared a BTS video of table read, where the cast could be seen getting emotional at the finale table read of the show. Created by Brian Yorkey and produced by singer Selena Gomez, 13 Reasons Why has been one of the most controversial shows. With the return of the show, some fans are excited to see how the story ends, and some others claimed that only the first season was worth watching. Here's how netizens reacted to the trailer:
@_mentalpeace_
"*Scrolling feeds*#13ReasonsWhy trailer pops up My NOT-READY-FOR-IT HEART -"
@DhannaEunice9
"#13ReasonsWhy is coming and my ass can't wait the f down because this is surreal for some"
@DrNavjotSimi1
#13ReasonsWhy Justin: Dont freak out, Me after watching the trailer
@Khawabeeda
#13ReasonsWhy People to 2020 after earthquakes, cyclone, Amazon Fires, Crona -
@harshpalkar_
#13ReasonsWhy is just High level Riverdale which has an ending
@SandyCandy___
"Realising we have to deal with annoying Ani one more time. 😩😩 #13ReasonsWhy"
@Prabaim
"Once I was sad and looking for something to feel better.. There I watched #13ReasonsWhy guess what I went super depressed and planned not to watch it anymore season"
@patchixxz
"BITCH???? ME TOO!! 😂😭#13ReasonsWhy"
@EngrKentL
"Oh boi just when I thought #13ReasonsWhy"
@Carl3John
"me after season 1 #13ReasonsWhy"
Netflix May 2020: Uncut Gems, Space Force, Mrs. Serial Killer And More
Homecoming 2: 5 Reasons Why This Thriller Should Be On Your Watch List