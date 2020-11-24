A Suitable Boy: 2 Netflix Executives Booked After Outrage Over Kissing Scene In Temple

FIR Registers Against Netflix Executives

The FIR stated, "With insulting Hindu religious sentiments, the makers and OTT platform officials are also promoting Love Jihad as in the obscene scene, the woman is stated to be a Hindu and the man is a Muslim. With removal of obscene scenes, the makers should apologise for this mistake." Rewa superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Singh said the FIR was lodged against Monika Shergill, vice president, content (Netflix) and Ambika Khurana, director, public policies (Netflix). "The police are investigating the matter," he added.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra On The Kissing Scene

Earlier on Sunday, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had also taken objection to the scenes, had ordered an inquiry. He said that the police have examined the scenes and have found the scenes to be insulting Hindu religious sentiments. He claimed that the scenes were filmed in Maheshwar Temple, located on the banks of Narmada River in Khargone district and added that the state government will inquire how the local administration allowed shooting of such scenes at the holy place.

A Suitable Boy Is Currently Streaming On Netflix

Meanwhile, Khargone Collector Anugraha P said that the controversial scenes do not appear to have been filmed inside a temple in Maheshwar town in the district. This is not the first time Twitter users have called out content markers for hurting religious sentiments.