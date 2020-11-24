A Suitable Boy: 2 Netflix Executives Booked After Outrage Over Kissing Scene In Temple
Twitter recently called out the makers of A Suitable Boy and Netflix for showing a kissing scene in a temple. According to new reports, Madhya Pradesh police on Monday booked two executives of OTT platform Netflix for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, by releasing the said web series- A Suitable Boy.
The report also revealed that the FIR was registered on the complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national leader Gaurav Tiwari. Tiwari in his complaint claimed that the kissing scenes were filmed in the temple with a Shiv Linga, while people can be heard singing bhajans in the background. The FIR has been filed under section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insult the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
FIR Registers Against Netflix Executives
The FIR stated, "With insulting Hindu religious sentiments, the makers and OTT platform officials are also promoting Love Jihad as in the obscene scene, the woman is stated to be a Hindu and the man is a Muslim. With removal of obscene scenes, the makers should apologise for this mistake." Rewa superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Singh said the FIR was lodged against Monika Shergill, vice president, content (Netflix) and Ambika Khurana, director, public policies (Netflix). "The police are investigating the matter," he added.
Home Minister Narottam Mishra On The Kissing Scene
Earlier on Sunday, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had also taken objection to the scenes, had ordered an inquiry. He said that the police have examined the scenes and have found the scenes to be insulting Hindu religious sentiments. He claimed that the scenes were filmed in Maheshwar Temple, located on the banks of Narmada River in Khargone district and added that the state government will inquire how the local administration allowed shooting of such scenes at the holy place.
A Suitable Boy Is Currently Streaming On Netflix
Meanwhile, Khargone Collector Anugraha P said that the controversial scenes do not appear to have been filmed inside a temple in Maheshwar town in the district. This is not the first time Twitter users have called out content markers for hurting religious sentiments.
