Adil Hussain On What Set Delhi Crime Apart From Other Series: Doesn’t Resort To Unnecessary Violence

Delhi Crime created history by being the first Indian origin show to win an International Emmy. Created by Richie Mehta, the web series retold the horrific 2016 Delhi gang rape incident. Actor Adil Hussain, who plays a police commissioner in the series, explained what set Delhi Crime apart from other series of the same genre.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Adil said, "It was unlike any other series that came out until 2019 from India, which didn't resort to unnecessary violence, cuss words or cleverness. There was pure respect for the incident that happened, and extreme responsibility with sensitivity."

He continued, "I haven't seen any show before Delhi Crime which had all these qualities. There was a lot of craft and wisdom. People make series which only talk about darkness with no sense of aesthetics in it, that's what has won according to me. Everybody can make a series on an incident of this scale, but would again take advantage of the violence in order to capture the so-called attention of people. It can be extremely engaging even if you don't use words which are unnecessarily un-aesthetic."

When asked how he got cast in the series, Adil said that director Richie Mehta is a close friend of his, and that he wanted to live in Delhi for a few months. "He approached me for this series, and wanted me to play a role. I told him 'give me a role which doesn't have more than three-four days of shoot required in a month!', he said the police commissioner would be perfect," he said.

He also confirmed that he will be featuring in the second season of the series.

Delhi Crime won the Best Drama award at the 48th International Emmys. It also starred Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, and Rasika Dugal among others.

