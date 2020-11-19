Amitabh Bachchan Can’t Stop Watching The Crown Season 4, Showers The Netflix Series With Praise

Season four of the Netflix original show The Crown dropped recently and it has us all hooked to our screens. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan too has been having a 'cannot stop watching' experience of the historical drama show, which he says has continued 'in all its glory' with its latest season.

Amitabh took to his blog post to shower the show with praise as he wrote, "AND the CROWN in all its glory continues .. what performances .. what writing .. and what a learning on the English language pronunciations .. custom, tradition, ceremony, history, opinions, monarchy ... all rolled into one absolutely 'cannot stop watching' experience."

The series masterfully depicts the lives of the British Royal Family members and their relationships, often struggling under the metaphorical weight of 'the crown'. The series has consistently dished out engaging drama with exceptional performances, and has only taken things up a notch with every subsequent season.

Critics and audiences have been floored by the recently released fourth season, which began streaming on Netflix from November 15, 2020.

This season, the series progressed to covering the time period between late 1970s to early 1990s, including the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the making of UK's first woman Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's legacy, and of course, Queen Elizabeth II, who had by then come into her own as a confident, understated Monarch, competently but imperfectly navigating her duties to family and state.

The Crown season 4 treats us with delightful performances by Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth), Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip), Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles) and most notably, Emma Corrin (young Princess Diana). The Crown is created by Peter Morgan.

