Anushka Sharma Reveals Bulbbul Trailer: The Supernatural Drama Will Bring Nightmares To Life

Bulbbul Is Based In 19th Century

The 2 minutes 30 seconds long trailer introduces us to the story of a witch who is only thirsty for blood. Soon we meet a child bride Bulbbul being taken to her new home, who finds out that the man whom she married is way older than her. Bulbbul after growing up, still likes Satya, the kid she thought to have married as a child. The rich Bengali family also seems to have their own set of mysteries that tie Bulbbul to the family.

Tripti And Avinash From Laila Majnu Return To Screen

The trailer gives very little information about the film or the story. Set in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Bulbbul will reunite Tripti and Avinash after working together in Laila Majnu. Directed by longtime lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt, the film will reportedly tell the story of a young girl, Bulbbul whose journey takes her from an innocent girl and turns her into the legend of a 'chudail'.

Bulbbul Is Set To Release On June 24, 2020

The official synopsis reads, "It's the haunting tale of a young, innocent bride who grows up to be a strong, mysterious woman presiding over her household. She harbours a painful past as several murders of men plague her village."

Bulbbul will release on Netflix on June 14, 2020.