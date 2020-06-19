    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Anushka Sharma Reveals Bulbbul Trailer: The Supernatural Drama Will Bring Nightmares To Life

      The makers Of Bulbbul have released the full-length trailer of the supernatural drama. Starring Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Parambrata and Paoli Dam in pivotal roles, Bulbbul is produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz.

      Anushka Sharma Reveals Bulbbul Trailer: The Supernatural Drama Will Bring Nightmares To Life

      While sharing the trailer on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "#Bulbbul - Official Trailer What if our childhood bedtime stories came true? #Bulbbul." After experimenting with Pari starring Anushka, Clean Slate Filmz has brought forth another supernatural drama, which intents to change the horror genre in the film industry.

      Bulbbul Is Based In 19th Century

      Bulbbul Is Based In 19th Century

      The 2 minutes 30 seconds long trailer introduces us to the story of a witch who is only thirsty for blood. Soon we meet a child bride Bulbbul being taken to her new home, who finds out that the man whom she married is way older than her. Bulbbul after growing up, still likes Satya, the kid she thought to have married as a child. The rich Bengali family also seems to have their own set of mysteries that tie Bulbbul to the family.

      Tripti And Avinash From Laila Majnu Return To Screen

      Tripti And Avinash From Laila Majnu Return To Screen

      The trailer gives very little information about the film or the story. Set in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Bulbbul will reunite Tripti and Avinash after working together in Laila Majnu. Directed by longtime lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt, the film will reportedly tell the story of a young girl, Bulbbul whose journey takes her from an innocent girl and turns her into the legend of a 'chudail'.

      Bulbbul Is Set To Release On June 24, 2020

      Bulbbul Is Set To Release On June 24, 2020

      The official synopsis reads, "It's the haunting tale of a young, innocent bride who grows up to be a strong, mysterious woman presiding over her household. She harbours a painful past as several murders of men plague her village."

      Bulbbul will release on Netflix on June 14, 2020.

      Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 19, 2020
