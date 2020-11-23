Boycott Netflix Trends: BJP's Gaurav Goel Seeks FIR Over A Kissing Scene In A Suitable Boy

Netizens in recent times have often opened up about shows and advertisements hurting religious sentiments. Similarly, #BoycottNetflix began trending over the weekend after many noticed a kissing scene between the two protagonists in a temple in Mira Nair's show A Suitable Boy. Some Twitter users have even approached law enforcement agencies to take the matter into their own hands.

The scene that caused outrage on social media shows Tanya Maniktala's Lata Mehra who is a Hindu and Kabir Durrani's Danesh Razvi who is Muslim, kissing in a temple while Ram aarti can be heard in the background. Now, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Goel has also joined the 'Boycott Netflix' trend on Twitter.

He also opened up about the scene, without naming A Suitable Boy, he called out the OTT platform and added that Netflix is 'deliberately insulting' Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Goel also said that a complaint should be filed with the police or local court under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code. Offering them all support, he wrote that 'the law will take care of such offenders.'

Actor and TV personality Rahul Mahajan was another prominent personality that expressed his displeasure over the scene. He wrote on Twitter, "A Muslim man kissing a Hindu woman during the Ram Aarti was 'creative freedom'. But when a Hindu man and Muslim women would kiss in a mosque during Azaan, this creative freedom would go missing."

If any OTT platform is delibrately insulting the Hindu Gods & Goddess, pls file the complaint with the police or local court under Section 295A of IPC. The law will take care of such offenders.



In case of any assistance you can contact me or @chakusameer#BoycottNetflix — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) November 22, 2020

If you are really proud of being a Hindu, then honor your religion by uninstalling @netflix right away.#BoycottNetflixpic.twitter.com/kEYICVbdiC — Gaurav Mishra (@Imkgauravmishra) November 22, 2020

This web series is made by @MiraPagliNair ... Mira Nair .. boycott her also and future movies which she made .. not only platform .. we need to identify these people as well ..#BoycottMiraNair#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/q5JBsuOp7u — Peeyush Khattar (@kpeeyush5) November 22, 2020

Netflix is just a OTT platform, have to boycott the producer and director of the series. Should take legal action against them.#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/JI3YAZX41Q — सुमित राठी 🇮🇳 #CBIForPalghar (@imsumitrathi) November 22, 2020

An anti Hindu series again.

I started watching it but when found their agenda... quitted#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/zn1KUqxDUG — सुमित राठी 🇮🇳 #CBIForPalghar (@imsumitrathi) November 22, 2020

The BBC One show, A Suitable Boy stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Verma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rasika Dugal, and Vivaan Shah, among others. The series based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name is set in Lucknow and follows the protagonists in a newly independent India. It also traces the riots and other real incidents of that era.

