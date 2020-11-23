    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Boycott Netflix Trends: BJP's Gaurav Goel Seeks FIR Over A Kissing Scene In A Suitable Boy

      By
      |

      Netizens in recent times have often opened up about shows and advertisements hurting religious sentiments. Similarly, #BoycottNetflix began trending over the weekend after many noticed a kissing scene between the two protagonists in a temple in Mira Nair's show A Suitable Boy. Some Twitter users have even approached law enforcement agencies to take the matter into their own hands.

      Boycott Netflix Trends: BJPs Gaurav Goel Seeks FIR Over A Kissing Scene In A Suitable Boy

      The scene that caused outrage on social media shows Tanya Maniktala's Lata Mehra who is a Hindu and Kabir Durrani's Danesh Razvi who is Muslim, kissing in a temple while Ram aarti can be heard in the background. Now, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Goel has also joined the 'Boycott Netflix' trend on Twitter.

      He also opened up about the scene, without naming A Suitable Boy, he called out the OTT platform and added that Netflix is 'deliberately insulting' Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Goel also said that a complaint should be filed with the police or local court under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code. Offering them all support, he wrote that 'the law will take care of such offenders.'

      Actor and TV personality Rahul Mahajan was another prominent personality that expressed his displeasure over the scene. He wrote on Twitter, "A Muslim man kissing a Hindu woman during the Ram Aarti was 'creative freedom'. But when a Hindu man and Muslim women would kiss in a mosque during Azaan, this creative freedom would go missing."

      Here are some more tweets,

      The BBC One show, A Suitable Boy stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Verma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rasika Dugal, and Vivaan Shah, among others. The series based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name is set in Lucknow and follows the protagonists in a newly independent India. It also traces the riots and other real incidents of that era.

      A Suitable Boy Web Series Review: Mira Nair's Book Adaptation Is Not Enough To Pipe An Interest

      Ishaan Khatter Reacts To Not Getting Overwhelming Response From Audiences For A Suitable Boy

      Read more about: a suitable boy netflix mira nair
      Story first published: Monday, November 23, 2020, 12:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X