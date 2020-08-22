Chunky Pandey On Shooting Abhay 2 Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic: You Can’t Let Your Guards Down

The Hindi entertainment industry is slowly getting back on track after months of lockdown amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. Many actors are reporting how the atmosphere on sets has changed, and how shooting feels different than it used to be.

Chunky Pandey, who made his web series debut with Abhay 2, opened up on his experience shooting amid the pandemic. He said that despite all the precautions they may be taking on sets, there is still a strong sense of fear.

"The situation has been a massive eye opener for all of us. I had to shoot my web series and I was a bit wary about it. It plays on your mind constantly. We were all masked up on set but while shooting I was just standing a feet away from a co-actor. Even though he was tested negative, it worries you. We have to improvise a lot and make it safer for everyone else, not just ourselves," said Chunky, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He continued, "Even if you're shooting, you can't let your guards down. It can strike you anytime. I admit that going out and shooting was a scary experience. But then again, it's crucial that we get back on our feet. I'm happy that I'm back in action."

Chunky was all praise for OTT platforms and said that the web is a 'superb' medium of entertainment amid the pandemic. He was delighted that the platform brought to fore many hidden talented artists who have now become big names in the industry. "It's actually a nice mix of new blood, new talent coming in, and old talent being rediscovered," he said.

Abhay 2 also stars Ram Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Bidita Bag, Raghav Juyal, Indraneil Sengupta and others. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the series is available for streaming on ZEE5.

