    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Cursed Twitter Review: Netizens Are Hooked On Netflix's New Fantasy Show

      By
      |

      Netflix this week released its new fantasy show, Cursed starring Katherine Langford in the lead role. The show is adapted from an illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. While the makers were expecting the show to take off the same way Henry Cavill's The Witcher did earlier this year, critics have given mixed reviews. However, fans have also given the verdict on Twitter and are impressed by the show.

      Cursed Twitter Review: Netizens Are Hooked On Netflixs New Fantasy Show

      The story is a twist of King Arthur's tale and stars the 13 Reasons Why fame, Katherine Langford as Nimue. Katherine can be seen playing the role of Lady Of The Lake who was the chosen queen by Arthur's Sword of Power. The show follows Nimue as she has been tasked by her dying mother to hand the Sword of Power to Merlin, while mortals Kings try to acquire it for their own gain.

      The show's official synopsis reads, "Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission to save her people."

      Many have claimed it as a must-watch, while others said the show is only enjoyable for its vast cast and performances. One fan has even given up on her weekend to think about the show, and another fan said that he is glad to see powerful female representation on screen. A tweet read, "First #WarriorNun now #Cursed #ThankYou @netflix please keep them coming👍🏾 #CursedNetflix #Netflix #NetteflixAndChill2020"

      Here are some must-read tweets before you binge-watch the show.

      Apart from Katherine Langford, Cursed also stars Devon Terrell as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin, Peter Mullan as Father Carden, Lily Newmark as Pym, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Igraine/Morgana and Daniel Sharman as The Weeping Monk/Lancelot.

      Netflix Gains 26 Million Subscribers In 2020: Extraction, Money Heist Become Most-Watched Originals

      Bulbbul Movie Review: Anushka Sharma's Netflix Film Will Make You Root For The Chudail

      Read more about: cursed katherine langford netflix
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X