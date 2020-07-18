Cursed Twitter Review: Netizens Are Hooked On Netflix's New Fantasy Show

Netflix this week released its new fantasy show, Cursed starring Katherine Langford in the lead role. The show is adapted from an illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. While the makers were expecting the show to take off the same way Henry Cavill's The Witcher did earlier this year, critics have given mixed reviews. However, fans have also given the verdict on Twitter and are impressed by the show.

The story is a twist of King Arthur's tale and stars the 13 Reasons Why fame, Katherine Langford as Nimue. Katherine can be seen playing the role of Lady Of The Lake who was the chosen queen by Arthur's Sword of Power. The show follows Nimue as she has been tasked by her dying mother to hand the Sword of Power to Merlin, while mortals Kings try to acquire it for their own gain.

The show's official synopsis reads, "Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission to save her people."

Many have claimed it as a must-watch, while others said the show is only enjoyable for its vast cast and performances. One fan has even given up on her weekend to think about the show, and another fan said that he is glad to see powerful female representation on screen. A tweet read, "First #WarriorNun now #Cursed #ThankYou @netflix please keep them coming👍🏾 #CursedNetflix #Netflix #NetteflixAndChill2020"

Here are some must-read tweets before you binge-watch the show.

Excuse me while I think about this show for the rest of the weekend. #CursedNetflix pic.twitter.com/wcz6PpVrkc — Alexis Breese (@Breese_Alexis) July 18, 2020

hey, queen! girl, you have done it again, constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly. i’d say i’m surprised but i know who you are. i’ve seen it up close and personal. girl, you make me so proud, and i love you! #cursednetflix pic.twitter.com/OS7ohSyvUZ — the green knight (@mercelots) July 18, 2020

Honestly BBC show #Merlin told a much better story of LadyOfTheLake than #CursedNetflix



No hate on Katherine Langford she is talented.. but the world building in this Netflix show does not rly make sense, despite the higher budget & 18+ TV rating pic.twitter.com/xM6VjDbZrN — Rin_loveTV (@Rin_niki93) July 18, 2020

LA AMOOOO. she said men deserve no rights #Cursed #CursedNetflix — Andy watch Cursed🇨🇴 (@InHellWithMulti) July 18, 2020

So I am officially hooked on #CursedNetflix between this and #TheWitcherNetflix i can justify my Netflix account 😂 — Walter Arrington (@WalterArringto8) July 18, 2020

merlin crying to the widow and refusing nimues fate 🥺💔

ugggghhhh my heart 🥺🥺🥺 #CursedNetflix — Maria Adela 🦋 (@adelitaa__) July 18, 2020

Apart from Katherine Langford, Cursed also stars Devon Terrell as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin, Peter Mullan as Father Carden, Lily Newmark as Pym, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Igraine/Morgana and Daniel Sharman as The Weeping Monk/Lancelot.

