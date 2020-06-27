    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Dark Season 3 Twitter Review: Netizens Have Their Minds Blown By Jonas And Martha In The New World

      The last and final season of Netflix original series Dark is finally out today (June 27), and first reactions are already pouring in on Twitter. The fans have been waiting in anticipation to see how the mind-bending plot will end in season three, with a new world added to the confusing mix of timeline and relationships.

      Netizens are currently glued to their screens as they binge the final eight episodes of the series. Some have also been reacting to the episodes on the micro-blogging site Twitter, as they watch the show. Most of the tweets show how shocked and confused the fans are with the new twists in the final season. One user wrote, "Oooooo these 3 are intriguing their screen presence is amazing exploding headFire #DarkNetflix." While another user tweeted, "The only TV show about Philosophy that has ever existed is finally back! #DarkNetflix."

      Apart from the three different timelines, you will also see an alternate universe, a mirror-universe, and other interesting sequences that will build-up to its finale episode and wrap up the story of Jonas and Martha. Netflix's official synopsis reads, "In the third and final season, Dark reaches its mind-bending conclusion, moving beyond the concept of space and time. Upon arrival in a new world, Jonas tries to make sense of what this rendition of Winden means for his own fate, while the ones left behind in the other world are left on a quest to break the loop that now not only bends time but also space."

      Here are some must-see first reactions to the final season of the Netflix sci-fi show:

      Dark season three stars Louis Hofmann and Lisa Vicari, in lead roles alongside Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel, Maja Schöne, Karoline Eichhorn, Sebastian Rudolph, Anatole Taubman, Mark Waschke, Stephan Kampwirth, Anne Ratte-Polle, Andreas Pietschmann, Michael Mendl and Angela Winkler.

      The hit sci-fi show has been created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese.

      Read more about: dark netflix twitter
      Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 16:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 27, 2020
