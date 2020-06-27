Dark Season 3 Twitter Review: Netizens Have Their Minds Blown By Jonas And Martha In The New World

The last and final season of Netflix original series Dark is finally out today (June 27), and first reactions are already pouring in on Twitter. The fans have been waiting in anticipation to see how the mind-bending plot will end in season three, with a new world added to the confusing mix of timeline and relationships.

Netizens are currently glued to their screens as they binge the final eight episodes of the series. Some have also been reacting to the episodes on the micro-blogging site Twitter, as they watch the show. Most of the tweets show how shocked and confused the fans are with the new twists in the final season. One user wrote, "Oooooo these 3 are intriguing their screen presence is amazing exploding headFire #DarkNetflix." While another user tweeted, "The only TV show about Philosophy that has ever existed is finally back! #DarkNetflix."

Apart from the three different timelines, you will also see an alternate universe, a mirror-universe, and other interesting sequences that will build-up to its finale episode and wrap up the story of Jonas and Martha. Netflix's official synopsis reads, "In the third and final season, Dark reaches its mind-bending conclusion, moving beyond the concept of space and time. Upon arrival in a new world, Jonas tries to make sense of what this rendition of Winden means for his own fate, while the ones left behind in the other world are left on a quest to break the loop that now not only bends time but also space."

Here are some must-see first reactions to the final season of the Netflix sci-fi show:

Just finish watching eps 1 season 3 #DarkNetflix. Wow am I confuse or what. So many questions arises. My mind is twisted 🤯😵. Gonna continue watching it. Let's see how it ends. One world is confusing enough. Now there's another world that is just as complicated. — Miss_Farah (@miss_fsr) June 27, 2020

I repeat #DarkNetflix is the best

sci fi series ever made on this planet or any othe alternate planet.#DARKseason3#Dark pic.twitter.com/FiXQZ50nj1 — A L T A F الطاف (@itsAltaf) June 27, 2020

Brain before and after watching the first episode of #DARKseason3 : pic.twitter.com/NjLxWizAIx — Savage 🇮🇳 (@CutestFunniest) June 27, 2020

DARK SEASON 3 MIGHT BE THE BEST SERIES FINALE IN SCI-FI HISTORY.



I am gonna miss dark.#DarkNetflix #DARKseason3 pic.twitter.com/sJaYKuc5Cr — པད་མ་ སྐལ་བཟང་ Pema Kelsang (@Sengdongma2) June 27, 2020

Watching #DarkNetflix season 3 as if I need more confusion in my life right now🙄 — Rana (@ranahaddad3) June 27, 2020

This martha needs no saving 😌

Avoid spoilers and enjoy the finale tweeple 👍#DarkNetflix #DARKseason3 #UniteTheLeague pic.twitter.com/9iWJPHumYj — DC World Telugu (@DCWorldTelugu) June 27, 2020

Ohh. my mind is going to die. Already very hard to understand all relations in 2 seasons & All relations are changed in Season 3(new World). #DarkNetflix — AngryBird (@AngryVillain) June 27, 2020

Me watching first episode of season 3 of Dark. What a start. #DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/cZ2i7Y1wt1 — Agent Michael Scarn (@Tootenbacher06) June 27, 2020

11 mins into season 3 #DarkNetflix Mind blown I think I worked it out though let's see I will do all these episodes today — KizayFabe (@KizayFabe) June 27, 2020

Dark season three stars Louis Hofmann and Lisa Vicari, in lead roles alongside Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel, Maja Schöne, Karoline Eichhorn, Sebastian Rudolph, Anatole Taubman, Mark Waschke, Stephan Kampwirth, Anne Ratte-Polle, Andreas Pietschmann, Michael Mendl and Angela Winkler.

The hit sci-fi show has been created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese.

