EXCLUSIVE! Ruslaan Mumtaz Reveals Reason Behind Making Netflix’s Valentine’s Day Release Namaste Wahala

Handsome hunk Ruslaan Mumtaz is all set to feature in Indo-African film Namaste Wahala, which is scheduled to release on February 14, 2021 (Valentine's Day) on Netflix. The film is an interracial romance in which, an Indian boy falls in love with an African girl, played by Nigerian actress Ini Dima-Okojie. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Ruslaan Mumtaz revealed the reason behind making Namaste Wahala (Hello Trouble).

Ruslaan said, "This film was offered to me last year. The makers had said that this is an African film which is to be shot and released in Africa. The makers made this movie because they think that Indian and African culture is very similar. Apart from that, Bollywood is a big thing in Africa. So, everybody knows about Bollywood. Hence, they wanted to make this movie which will have elements of Bollywood."

While elaborating more about the same, the MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar actor added, "The film has a lot of songs as well as lip-sync tracks in it. They wanted this kind of a Bollywood feel. And that is how, this concept came out. When I did Namaste Wahala, I had no idea that one day it will become a Netflix original. I just went and shot for it."

Sharing a story about his casting in Namaste Wahala, Ruslaan Mumtaz said, "They wanted a Bollywood actor. The makers knew actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other big stars. The director saw my pictures and she said that this guy looks like a Bollywood actor and said I want this boy. This is how I came on board."

Namaste Wahala is directed by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja and it also stars Richard Mofe-Damijo, Joke Silva, Sujata Sehgal and others in pivotal roles. The trailer is already out on the internet and it is getting a positive response from the masses.

